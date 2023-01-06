Have some winter fun in Fremont County this weekend!

Update: Round one of the ice races (this weekend) has been postponed. Click here for the latest updates on the ice races.

While some might still be stretching and yawning in the New Year, Fremont County is already warming things up this second weekend of 2023 with some awesome winter events and activities planned…whether indoors or outdoors, there’s always something going on in “The County”!

We sure have been inundated with snow and ice…but see, these are the kinds of winters I remember as a kid! Stuffing ourselves into our snowsuits and boots (like Randy in A Christmas Story), opening the front door to a wall of snow, building snow forts, teaming up with the neighborhood kids for some epic snowball battles, “hooky-bobbin”…brings back a lot of great memories.

I’d like to thank the County and our cities for doing their very best in the snow removal efforts, as I know it’s been quite a challenge this winter. Also want to thank County 10 for staying on top with their daily weather reports! Check ’em out before you go out and about…drive safe and slow (and sober), call ahead for any canceled, postponed, or rescheduled events…but most of all, have fun and enjoy the weekend in Fremont County!

On Friday…

It’s the first Friday of 2023, and there’s no better time than the present new year to learn the history of your own hometown than along with your kids on the First Friday at all Fremont County museums! Kids get in free (with paying adult); maybe you’ll discover something you never knew before about your own neck o’ the woods!

“I’ll meet you at the library…” Libraries are such vital community hubs, not only offering shelves upon shelves of knowledge, literacy, learning, imagination and adventure, but family-friendly places offering a wealth of events and activities throughout the year. Plus, they’re simply great places to just hang out and read! Lander Library’s Book Nook is today from 12-4:00 PM; the library is located at 200 Amoretti Street (lower level of the Carnegie Building). Also, the Friends of the Riverton Branch Library holds their Book Sale today from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM; the library is located at 1330 W. Park Ave. Want to know more about our Fremont County libraries? Click here for information and for links to their Facebook pages. (By the way, the Riverton Branch Library has begun their 6th Annual “Everybody Walk” campaign…get your winter steps in!)

Walk. Explore. Unwind. It’s a great time to take a stroll through town tonight as the Lander Art District presents Lander First Friday from 6-8:00 PM. Galleries, restaurants, shops, and community organizations stay open after hours offering special promotions, sales and deals, new art, and live music!

On Saturday…

Get up before the crack o’ dawn for the 11th Annual Shoshoni Coyote Hunt. It’s $60 per team, but registrations are due by 5:00 PM today (Friday)! Email your registrations to [email protected]. Cash prizes, a “Mangy Mutt” contest ($5 to enter), and a Coyote Calling Competition & Dinner (to clarify, I’m sure that it’s an awards dinner). Call the Shoshoni Recreation District for more information at 307-876-2663.

Still keepin’ it fresh and local! Your Farmers Markets are still going on, so sip that first (or maybe the second) cuppa joe while heading down to the Riverton Saturday Farmers Market from 9-11:00 AM at the Fremont County Fairgrounds, or the Lander Local Food Market from 1-3:00 PM, 11 Tweed Lane.

Bundle up and watch dare-devil motorcycle and 4-wheeler racers…on ice! The Wyoming Off-Road Racers Association (WORRA) Ice Races are today in Riverton on the ponds at the end of East Monroe. Adult, Junior and Pee-Wee races. Dress warm and call to confirm ice conditions, 307-851-2724. Find more ice race dates through March on our C10 event calendar!

In Lander, the annual Fischer Ski Demo Day is going on at the golf course today from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Bring the whole family for this free event and connect with Lander’s nordic ski community. Ski demo at the golf course…try out some brand-new skate and classic nordic skis. The Flat Stick Bar & Grill will be open for lunch and midday brewskies. This a good opportunity to look forward to and prep for the Lander Invitational Nordic Ski Races next weekend!

Get a sneak peek into next week…

Wyoming Outdoor Collaborative Meeting, Riverton – Jan 12

Midvale’s 12th Annual Benefit Ice Fishing Derby & Raffle – Jan 13-15

Lander invitational Nordic Ski Races, Lander – Jan 13 & 14

Wyoming Prospectors Association Meeting, Riverton – Jan 14

MK11 Ultimate Tournament (e-sports gaming), Fort Washakie – Jan 14



