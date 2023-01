Don’t lose a digit to frostbite this winter…get inside and get all of your walking done during our 6th Annual Everybody Walk. Starting January 5th and running (excuse the pun) through February 26th. Every Tuesday thru Thursday from 10-11am at the Riverton Branch Library!

For more information, call 307-856-3556 or stop by the Riverton Branch Library!

When: Tuesday-Thursday 10-11am

Where: Riverton Branch Library

Who: Free and open to the public