Activate10: Midvale’s annual Benefit Ice Fishing Derby to help local 12-year-old

“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”

(Midvale, WY) – The 12th annual Benefit Ice Fishing Derby & Raffle will help 12-year-old Liam Winters, who lost a foot in a boating accident this past summer.

The derby will take place at Ocean Lake on January 13-15. Tickets are $15 per person and are only available at the Midvale Store. The last weigh-in is at noon on Sunday, January 15.

Raffle tickets are sold at the Midvale Store, The Print Shop, Cedar Bar and The Cove. Check out raffle ticket pricing and raffle items on the flyer below.

There will also be a chili cookoff and silent auction following the derby. Details below!