2023 Ice Race schedule released

(Riverton, WY) – The 2023 Ice Races will be held in Riverton on the ponds at the end of East Monroe Avenue moving the action closer to amenities for spectators and participants.

This move was made possible by the Wind River Visitors Council and the Wyoming Off-Road Racers Association (WORRA). The Riverton City Council approved the new location on October 18.

The season begins as soon as ice conditions allow, which they have projected will be January 7. Check out the dates below and visit worra.org for more details.

