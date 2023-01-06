Calmer weather expected again today, into the weekend; windy in areas

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, travel impacts are possible along I-80 this afternoon due to the combination of snow and wind, with snow expected to end across the west and south tonight.

Most all of Fremont County will remain under 30 mph winds, with almost no significant snowfall expected.

Temperatures will be slightly warmer than yesterday, with quiet weather continuing into Saturday.

Highs will be in the mid 20’s down to the upper teens today, with lows tonight in the lower teens and upper single digits. h/t NWSR