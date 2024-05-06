Half-a-century of Shane Brock Meets

The 50th annual Shane Brock Memorial Track Meet finished a bit late last Saturday at Bill Bush Stadium in Lander. The timing system had a glitch that took meet officials about two-and-a-half hours to fix, but once the clock was working, the meet went off without a hitch. Wyatt Trembly set a Dubois school record in the 300-meter hurdles – h/t Adria Trembly

The host Tiger girls put on a dominating performance in tallying 209.5 points to outdistance second place Rock Springs.

The meet had a different feel with proms at Riverton and Shoshoni taking many athletes, primarily girls, out of the competition after the delay.

Rock Springs dominated the boy’s division with 242 points, nearly doubling second-place Riverton’s 122.5 Mia Jubber broke 16 feet in the long jump – h/t Karl Brauneis

There were several outstanding performances, arguably the best from seniors Wyatt Trembly of Dubois and Nathan Mills of Riverton.

Trembly broke the Dubois High School 300-meter record set a decade ago by Riley Copeland. Trembly’s time of 39.44 is the fastest in Class 1-A by almost three seconds.

Mills has been flirting with the 50-foot mark in the shot put all season, as they say in many sporting venues, “he left no doubt” in a 50-10.75 heave.

Trembly won the 110-meter high hurdles and the 200-meter dash as well. Dubois head coach David Trembly spoke with Sami Becker – h/t Adria Trembly

Lander sprinter Avery Bever took both of the short sprints and sophomore Adelyn Anderson continued to dominate the throws easily winning the shot, and setting a personal best in the discus with a throw of 125-7.5.

Lander freshman Paisley Hollingshead had another outstanding day in winning the long and high jumps and taking second in the 100-meter hurdles behind Riverton speedster Addison Alley.

Victoria Gale with a perfect plant foot – h/t Randy Tucker

Victoria Gale in flight in the long jump – h/t Randy Tucker

It’s regional track beginning this Friday with Fremont County’s Class 1-A and 2-A teams in Shoshoni, the Lander Tigers will be in Mountain View, and the Riverton Wolverines in the Class 4-A West meet at Rock Springs.

Shane Brock Girls’ Team Scores: 1. Lander 209.5, 2. Rock Springs 126.83, 3. Kemmerer 112, 4. Riverton 50, 5. Saratoga 32.5, 6 Wyoming Indian 27. 7. Dubois 22.33, 8. St. Stephen’s 14, 9. Wind River 10.5, 10. Shoshoni 9, 11. Farson-Eden 6, 12. Western Heritage Lutheran Academy 2.33

100 Meter Dash: 1. Avery Bever, LAN 12.66, 2. Addison Alley, RIV 12.88, 3. Victoria Gale, RIV 13.28, 4. Avery Crane, LAN 13.34, 5. Alexa Colman, LAN 13.44, 7. Daisy Goklish, LAN 13.48, 8. Very Lynn De Groot, RIV 13.60

200 Meter Dash: 1. Avery Bever, LAN 26.20, 2. Avery Crane, LAN 27.10, 3. Alexa Colman, LAN 27.21, 6. Ella Giesmann, LAN 27.63 Ava Jory won the 400-meter dash- h/t Adria Trembly

400 Meter Dash: 1. Ava Jory, DUB 1:03.06, 2. Ameya Eddy, LAN 1:04.08, 3. Eliza Scot, LAN 1:04.18, 4. Cairo Shelsta, RIV 1:06.49, 7. Sydney Mortimore, WHLA 1:08.51

800 Meter Run: 1. Daisy Goklish, LAN 2:26.70, 2. Sandra St. Clair, LAN 2:36.07, 4. Dai’Onna Posey, WI 2:41.37, 6. Justice Isis, WI 2:49.58, 8. Samatha Krantz, RIV 2:51.96

1600 Meter Run: 1. Aria Wheeler, RS 5:46.79, 2. Dai’Onna Posey, WI 5:48.23, 3. Katy Anderson, LAN 5:52.16, 6. Justice Isis, WI 6:18.17, 7. Samantha Krantz, RIV 6:20.81, 8. Gerogeanne Moss, SS 6:28.33 Alexa Colman on the runway – h/t Randy Tucker Alexa Colman cleared a height – h/t Randy Tucker

3200 Meter Run: 1. Arianne Dearden, KEM 14:11.50, 2. Georgeann Moss, SS 14:51.93, 3. Takara Ferris, WI 15:41.86, 4. Georgetta Moss, SS 16:30.66

100 Meter Hurdles: 1. Addison Alley, RIV 15.06, 2. Paisley Hollingshead, LAN 15.78, 6. Ava Gerlach, LAN 18.19, 8. Ashlyn Prettyman, RIV 18.44 Sami Becker cleared a hurdle -h/t Adria Trembly

300 Meter Hurdles: 1. Presley Nacey, RS 48.21, 4. Ava Gerlach, LAN 50.55, 8. Natalie Walker, WR 56.35

4×100 Meter Relay: 1. Lander 50.48, 2. Dubois 52.86

4×400 Meter Relay: 1. Lander 4:08.01 BreeAnna Sweeney in flight – h/t Randy Tucker

4×800 Meter Relay: 1. Lander 10:03.42

Sprint Medley Relay: 1. Rock Springs 4:37.38

High Jump: 1. Paisley Hollingshead, LAN / Prestley Barta, SHO 4-11, 3. Emma Miller, WR 4-9, 6. Mia Jubber, LAN 4-6, 8. Sydney Mortimore, WHLA / Sami Becker, DUB 4-3 Avery Crane cleared the bar – h/t Randy Tucker

Pole Vault: 1. Ava Andrews, RS 10-6, 3. Avery Crane, LAN 9-6, 5. Alexa Colman, LAN 8-6, 6. Ella Geismann, LAN 8-0

Long Jump: 1. Paisley Hollingshead, LAN 16-9.5, 2. Mia Jubber, LAN 16-4.25, 5. Avery Bever, LAN 15-6.25, 6. Victoria Gale, RIV 15-1.5 Abigail Jennings performing the “hitch kick” – h/t Randy Tucker

Triple Jump: 1. Gabryella Bates, RS 33-6.5, 3. TaiLynne Keyes, RIV 32-1, 4. Ava Gerlach, LAN 31-0, 5. Ariana Roster, DUB 30-9.5 Laynee Walker with great form over the bar – h/t Randy Tucker

Shot Put: 1. Adelyn Anderson, LAN 41-7, 3. Alexis Taylor, RIV 34-2.5, 5. Maggie Jensen, WR 32-11, 6. Daegen Reinhardt, LAN 32-6

Discus: 1. Adelyn Anderson, LAN 125-7.5, 4. Daegan Reinhardt, LAN 107-6, 7. Anessa White, WI 100-6, 8. Alexis Taylor, RIV 99-1

Shane Brock Boys’ Team Scores: 1. Rock Springs 242, 2. Riverton 122.5, 3. Lander 105.5, 4. Dubois 57, 5. Kemmerer 46, 6. Saratoga 36, 7. Wyoming Indian 28, 8. Wind River 12, 9. Cody / Shoshoni 6, 11. Western Heritage Lutheran Academy 2, 12. Arapahoe Charter 1

100 Meter Dash: 1. Kael Anderson, RS 11.45, 6. Cooper Kintzler, DUB 12.13, 8. Bridger Saltsgaver, RIV 12.20

200 Meter Dash: 1. Wyatt Trembly, DUB 23.06, 4. Ty Sheets, RIV 23.74, 6. Cade Hallock, LAN 23.99, 7. Brayden Johnson-Baker, LAN 24.01, 8. Zander Hinkley, RIV 24.21

400 Meter Dash: 1. Brayden Johnson-Baker, LAN 52.22, 3. Davian Spoonhunter, RIV 53.62, 8. Logan Heller, LAN 56.03 Isaac Gardner heaved the 12-pound shot – h/t Randy Tucker

800 Meter Run: 1. Mack White, LAN 2:09.28, 2. Logan Milek, LAN 2:09.93, 3. Colton SunRhodes, WI 2:13.09, 5. Jordan Black, WI 2:17.69, 6. Alex Bisbee, RIV 2:17.80, 8. Micah Morgan, LAN 2:21.03

1600 Meter Run: 1. Davian Spoonhunter, RIV 4:39.04, 2. Aquinas Lasnoski, LAN 4:46.09, 3. Logan Milek, LAN 4:48.00, 5. Colton SunRhodes, WI 4:51.99, 6. Marshall Walton, RIV 4:53.68, 7. Jordan Black, WI 5:07.70, 8. Logan Heller, LAN 5:11.19

3200 Meter Run: 1. Ethan Sholey, RS 10:56.09, 5. Marley Underwood, WI 12:03.29, 6. Aven Posey, WI 12:05.62, 7. Jeffrey Strock, WR 12:20.34 Ashdon Eaglroad threw the shot – h/t Randy Tucker

110 Meter High Hurdles: 1. Wyatt Trembly, DUB 15.69, 4. Cody West LAN 17.64, 5. Clay Sheets, RIV 17.77, 6. Zander Hinkley, RIV 17.84, 7. Gage Treber, RIV 17.85, 8. Siler Hess, DUB 18.43

300 Meter Intermediate Hurdles: 1. Wyatt Trembly, DUB 39.44, 3. Zander Hinkley, RIV 42.49, 4. Cody West, LAN 42.72, 6. Kaiden Arnold, RIV 43.64, 8. Brooks Even, LAN 45.98

4×100 Meter Relay: 1. Rock Springs 43.87, 2. Riverton 46.69, 3. Lander 47.29 Tres Pickerd in the middle of his spin – h/t Randy Tucker



4×400 Meter Relay: 1. Rock Springs 3:36.29, 2. Lander 3:43.33

4×800 Meter Relay: 1. Rock Springs 9:25.17, 3. Wind River 9:56.62

Sprint Medley Relay:1. Rock Springs 3:45.85, 2. Lander 3:47.56, 4. Wyoming Indian 4:10.35, 5. Wind River 4:13.91, 6. Shoshoni 4:28.31

High Jump: 1. Jonas Slater, RS 5-10, 5. Cash Robison, LAN 5-6, 6. Gabe Cornell, SHO 5-2, 7. Paxton Yeates, RIV 5-2 Payson Pluhar tossed the shot for Dubois – h/t Randy Tucker

Pole Vault: 1. Maddix Blazovich, RS 15-9, 3. Brooks Even, LAN 11-0, 5. Wiler Hess, DUB 10-0, 6. Lincoln Hitchcock, LAN 9-6, 7. Nathan Leafgreen, LAN 9-0

Long Jump: 1. Kael Anderson, RS 20-5.5, 3. Ray Gribowskas, LAN 19-7, 7. Ty Sheets, RIV 18-2.25, 8. Cooper Kintzler, DUB 18-2

Triple Jump: 1. Cooper Kintzler, DUB 40-4, 2. Siler Hess, DUB 39-11.5, 3. Gage Treber, RIV 39-8.75, 7. Korben Longtine, RIV 37-9, 8. Cash Robison, LAN 37-3 Ava Jory and Wyatt Trembly showed off their championship mugs – h/t Adria Trembly

Shot Put: 1. Nathan Mills, RIV 50-10.75, 3. Kayden Liebrecht, RIV 43-6.5, 4. Xavier Garcia, RIV 43-11, 6. Korben Longtine, RIV 43.2.5, 8. Derik Ingwerson, LAN 41-11.5

Discus: 1. Nathan Mills, RIV 139-6.5, 2. Xavier Garcia, RIV 136-6, 4. Kayden Liebrecht, RIV 128-0.5, 5. Korben Longtine, RIV 125-7.5, 7. Ashdon Eagleroad, WHLA 117-0, 8. Jairon Rhodes, AC 117-0