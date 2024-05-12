Lady Tigers 3rd at Mountain View

How important is half a point in a track meet? You might ask the Lovell Bulldogs who scored 137 points at the West 3-A Regional in distant Mountain View last weekend. The Bulldogs dropped the regional title to the host Buffs 137.5 to 137.

Worland ran away with the girl’s title 175 to 140 over Worland with a strong showing by the Lander Lady Tigers with 125 points for third place.

The news of the meet for Fremont County was Lander sophomore Adelyn Anderson beating Pinedale’s Katy Dexter in the shot put. Many track fans considered the Utah Valley bound Dexter unapproachable in the throws but Anderson beat her handily with the best throw of the Lady Tiger sophomore’s career at 44-10.5.

Anderson also had a best in the discus with a toss of 133-2, but Dexter’s first-place throw of 147-5 won easily. Daegan Rheinhardt and Adelyn Anderson qualified in the discus – h/t LVHS Track and Field

In the 3-A girls, the last name Antonio accounted for seven gold medals. Madison Antonio of Pinedale won all three distance races, and Jaylee Antonio of Mountain View swept the hurdles, high jump, and long jump.

Lander’s 4×400 Meter Relay of Ava Gerlach, Daisy Goklish, Ella Giesmann, and Ellie Kaufman won the final event of the meet at 4:06.50, and the Lady Tigers took gold in the Sprint Medley Relay with Avery Bever, Alexa Colman, Kaufman, and Goklish all running legs.

Freshman hurdler Paisley Hollingshead was second in both events.

The Tigers placed in the 400-meter dash: Brayden Johnson-Baker, Cade Hallock and Graham Robison – h/t LVHS Track and Field

There were no titles or second-place finishes for the Tiger boys. Senior Reed McFadden sat out the meet with an injury and passed through to next week’s state championships in Casper in the two hurdle races, the pole vault and the 200-meter dash.

Class 3-A West Regional Track Girls’ Team Scores: 1. Worland 175, 2. Powell 140, 3. Lander 125, 4. Mountain View 99, 5. Pinedale 71, 6. Lyman 30, 7. Lovell 28, 8. Thermopolis 23

100 Meter Dash: 1. Kalistynn Crippen, WOR 12.45, 2. Avery Bever, LAN 12.46, 6. Avery Crane, LAN 13.17

200 Meter Dash: 1. Cherise Douzenis, WOR 25.35, 3. Avery Bever, LAN 26.04, 6. Avery Crane, LAN 26.68, 7. Ella Giesmann, LAN 26.88, 8. Alexa Colman, LAN 26.98

400 Meter Dash: 1. Cherise Douzenis, WOR 57.41, 3. Ellie Kaufman, LAN 59.17, 6. Daisy Goklish, LAN 1:00.21, 8. Ava Gerlach, LAN 1:04.07

800 Meter Run: 1. Madison Antonino, PIN 2:22.58, 2. Ameya Eddy, LAN 2:24.51

1600 Meter Run: 1. Madison Antonino, PIN 5:18.60, 3. Ameya Eddy, LAN 5:26.39

3200 Meter Run: 1. Madison Antonino, PIN 11:31.80

100 Meter Hurdles: 1. Jaylee Antonino, MV 14.67, 2. Paisley Hollingshead, LAN 15.96, 8. Ava Gerlach, LAN 18.09

300 Meter Hurdles: 1. Jaylee Antonino, MV 45.32, 2. Paisley Hollingshead, LAN 46.91

4×100 Meter Relay: 1. Worland 49.64, 2. Lander (Ella Giesmann, Avery Bever, Alexa Colman, Avery Crane) 49.71 The Tiger 4×100 meter relay team of Alexa Colman, Avery Bever, Avery Crane and Ella Giesmann finished second but set a school record of 49.71 – h/t LVHS Track and Field

4×400 Meter Relay: 1. Lander (Ava Gerlach, Daisy Goklish, Ella Giesmann, Ellie Kaufman) 4:06.50

4×800 Meter Relay: 1. Powell 10:13.74

Sprint Medley Relay: 1. Lander (Avery Bever, Alexa Colman, Ellie Kaufman, Daisy Goklish) 4:22.28

High Jump: 1. Jaylee Antonino, MV 5-3

Pole Vault: 1. Mylie Micheli, MV 10-3, 2. Avery Crane, LAN 10-0, 4. Alexa Colman, LAN 9-0, 8. Ella Giesmann, LAN 7-6

Long Jump: 1. Waycee Harvey, POW 18-0.5

Triple Jump: 1. Jaylee Antonino, MV 13-7

Shot Put: 1. Adelyn Anderson, LAN 44-10.5

Discus: 1. Katy Dexter, PIN 147-5, 2. Adelyn Anderson, LAN 133-2, 8. Daegan Rheinhardt, LAN 108-1

Class 3-A West Regional Track Boys’ Team Scores: 1. Mountain View 137.5, 2. Lovell 137, 3. Powell 118.5, 4. Worland 017, 5. Lander 67, 6. Thermopolis 65, 7. Lyman 49, 8. Pinedale 18

100 Meter Dash: 1. Caden Nelson, POW 11.27

200 Meter Dash: 1. Caden Nelson, POW 22.62, 7. Brayden Johnson-Baker, LAN 23.74, 8. Cade Hallock, LAN 24.67

400 Meter Dash: 1. Corbin Lake, MV 50.36, 4. Brayden Johnson-Baker, LAN 53.01, 5. Cade Hallock, LAN 53.80, 6. Graham Robison, LAN 54.00

800 Meter Run: 1. Matthew Newman, LOV 2:01.13, 8. Mack White, LAN 2:07.07

1600 Meter Run: 1. Trajn Swalstad, WOR 4:34.60, 2. Aquinas Lasnoski, LAN 4:42.84, 5. Logan Milek, LAN 4:45.39 Derik Ingwerson was fifth in the shot – h/t LVHS Track and Field

3200 Meter Run: 1. Trajn Swalstad, WOR 10:03.32, 3. Diego Lobatos, LAN 10:27.76

110 Meter High Hurdles: 1. Noah Mitchell, WOR 15.00, 6. Cody West, LAN 17.04

300 Meter Intermediate Hurdles: 1. Matthew Newman, LOV 40.24, 5. Cody West, LAN 42.79

4×100 Meter Relay: 1. Lovell 44.39, 7. Lander (Djano Ferguson, Barrett Moffat, Bryce Mason, Ray Gribowskas) 47.27

4×400 Meter Relay: 1. Thermopolis 3:28.45, 3. Lander (Cade Hallock, Graham Robison, Jaxson Balzly, Brayden Johnson-Baker) 3:33.86

4×800 Meter Relay: 1. Mountain View 8:22.41, 4. Lander (Mack White, Logan Milek, Aquinas Lasnosi, Graham Robison) 8:46.44

Sprint Medley Relay: 1. Mountain View 3:46.71, 3. Lander (Cade Hallock, Ray Gribowskas, Brayden Johnson-Baker, Mack White) 3:51.25

High Jump: 1. Owen Walker, LOV 6-4

Pole Vault: 1. Carter Bradshaw, LMY 13-0, 7. Brooks Even, LAN 11-6

Long Jump: 1. Caden Nelson, POW 21-6.5

Triple Jump: 1. Matthew Newman, LOV 44-3.25, 8. Ray Gribowskas, LAN 4-03.5

Shot Put: 1. Halen Strom, LOV 46-11.75, 5. Derik Ingwerson, LAN 42-8.5

Discus: 1. Morgan Hatch, LYM 146-9