Mills, Alley 4-A Regional Champions

The Wolverines and Lady Wolverines qualified four relay teams for next week’s state championship and crowned one regional champion in senior thrower Nathan Mills.

Mills continues to make strides in shot put, winning the even in a personal best of 51-11.5. He finished third in the discus and teammates Xavier Garcia and Korben Longtine both qualified for the state meet in each throw as well.

Kiana Swann had the highest finish for the girls, a third place in the 1600-meter run. She’s qualified in the 800-meter run as well and will run the anchor leg on the sprint medley relay. Riverton’s 4×100 meter relay team qualified as well.

Nathan Mills regional shot put champion, Xavier Garcia fifth, Korben Longtine eighth – h/t Riverton Track and Field

The boys’ 4×800 and sprint medley teams each made the trip to Casper.

The distance crew of Alexander Truax, Marshall Walton and Davian Spoonhunter will all run at Casper with senior Kaden Chatfield who didn’t compete in open events in Rock Springs but passed through with qualifying marks in the 800 and 1600-meter runs.

Class 4-A West Regional Track Girls’ Team Scores: 1. Kelly Walsh 179.5, 2. Star Valley 120, 3. Cody 109.5, 4. Evanston 96.5, 5. Rock Springs 65, 6. Green River 49.5, 7. Riverton 42, 8. Jackson 33

100 Meter Dash: 1. Talia Conrad, EVN 12.15

200 Meter Dash: 1. Madeline Thorne, KW 25.39, 5. Victoria Gale, RIV 26.85

400 Meter Dash: 1. Valerie Jirak, SV 57.66

800 Meter Run: 1. Ada Nelson, COD 2:16.53, 4. Kiana Swann, RIV 2:29.50

1600 Meter Run: 1. Ada Nelson, COD 4:59.47, 3. Kiana Swann, RIV 5:37.58

3200 Meter Run: 1. Gracie Visser, SV 12:22.98 Alexis Taylor 7th in the discus – h/t Riverton Track and Field

100 Meter Hurdles: 1. Addison Alley, RIV 15.23

300 Meter Hurdles: 1.Kammi Merritt, SV 44.74

4×100 Meter Relay: 1. Kelly Walsh 49.42, 4. Riverton (Samantha Ablard, Victoria Gale, Vera Lynn De Groot, Addison Alley) 50.86

4×400 Meter Relay: 1. Evanston 4:05.47, 5. Riverton (Samantha Ablard, Vera Lynn De Groot, Victoria Gale, Kiana Swann) 4:16.22

4×800 Meter Relay: 1. Cody 10:00.03

Sprint Medley Relay: 1. Cody 4:08.53, 3. Riverton (Samantha Ablard, Addison Alley, Victoria Gale, Kiana Swann) 4:26.98

High Jump: 1. Valerie Jirak, SV 5-3

Pole Vault: 1. Ava Andrews, RS 11-6

Long Jump: 1. Valerie Jirak, SV 18-10.5

Triple Jump: 1. Rebecca Griebel, JAC 36-0

Shot Put: 1. Teagan Becker, KW 42-9.75

Discus: 1. Lillian Allison, GR 121-3, 7. Alexis Taylor, RIV 102-11

Class 4-A West Regional Track Boys’ Team Scores: 1. Cody 153, 2. Evanston 150, 3. Kelly Walsh 138, 4. Rock Springs 72, 5. Riverton 63, 6. Green River 46, 7. Jackson 40, 8. Star Valley 36 Marshall Walton fifth in the 3200 – h/t Riverton Track and Field

100 Meter Dash: 1. Gabe Hutchinson, EVN 10.88

200 Meter Dash: 1. Gabe Hutchinson, EVN 22.19

400 Meter Dash: 1. Ayden Hartzell, EVN 48.92

800 Meter Run: 1. Charlie Hulbert, COD 1:58.00, 4. Alexander Truax, RIV 2:03.05

1600 Meter Run: 1. Charlie Hulbert, CD 4:22.57, 5. Davian Spoonhunter, RIV 4:34.46

3200 Meter Run: 1. Paul Baxter, EVN 10:16.09, 5. Marshall Walton, RIV 10:31.86

110 Meter High Hurdles: 1. Caleb Ortberg, KW 14.91

300 Meter Intermediate Hurdles: 1. Christopher Wilson, GR 38.95

4×100 Meter Relay: 1. Cody 42.25, 7. Riverton (Kaiden Arnold, Sean Fraser, Bridger Saltsgaver, Ty Sheets) 46.25 Riverton’s runner-up sprint medley relay – h/t Riverton Track and Field

4×400 Meter Relay: 1. Evanston 3:21.85, 5. Riverton (Zander Hinkley, Ty Sheets, Davian Spoonhunter, Alexander Truax) 3:36.02

4×800 Meter Relay: 1. Evanston 8:06.56, 2. Riverton (Alexander Truax, Marshall Walton, Kaden Chatfield, Davian Spoonhunter) 8:21.75

Sprint Medley Relay: 1. Cody 3:32.97, 2. Riverton (Ty Sheets, Kaden Chatfield, Sean Fraser, Zander Hinkley) 3:40.01

High Jump: 1. Kai Barker, EVN 6-6

Pole Vault: 1. Maddix Blazovich, RS 15-0

Long Jump: 1. Christopher Wilson, GR 22-3.25

Triple Jump: 1. Landon Walker, KW 47-2 Nathan Mills, Xavier Garcia, and Korben Longine 3rd, 4th and 7th in the discus – h/t Riverton Track and Field

Shot Put: 1. Nathan Mills, RIV 51-11.5, 5. Xavier Garcia, RIV 45-3.25, 8. Korben Longtine, RIV 43-2.25

Discus: 1. Logan Class, COD 143-9, 3. Nathan Mills, RIV 137-10, 4. Xavier Garcia, RIV 136-4, 7. Korben Longtine, RIV