Hot times on the Wrangler 400 Meter Oval

It was a strange weekend for track athletes across the Western half of Wyoming at Shoshoni. No wind, no snow, no rain, and very few clouds highlighted two days of competition for boys’ and girls’ track teams in the Class 1-A and 2-A West Regional.

Shoshoni runs an excellent meet with activities director Max Mills, his son Braxton, and coach Drew Peregoy on the computer. The maintenance staff of J.J. Pingetzer and Sky Rambo worked tirelessly all weekend to keep conditions safe and well-stocked and the teams in attendance responded with records falling across the board at both the regional and school level.

Dubois senior Wyatt Trembly set a new Class 1-A boys’ mark in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 40.36, he added another easy win in the 110-meter high hurdles, beating the winning time in Class 2-A by over two seconds.

Advertisement

Meet officials Tony Garber and Joe White – h/t Randy Tucker

The Wyoming Indian Chiefs have a tradition of excellent distance running and it was there once again with the boys’ and girls’ teams. Dai’Onna Posey qualified in all three distance events and teammates Justice Isis, Takara Ferris, and Feather Spoonhunter will join her in either the 800, 1600, or 3200-meter runs next week at Casper Kelly Walsh.

Fremont County’s only relay championship came with the 4×800 meter relay team of Jordan Black, Colton SunRhodes, Marley C’Hair, and Kelyn Mount. The quartet broke nine minutes in winning the event. Cooper Kintzler won the triple jump on this effort – h/t Randy Tucker

Pecos SunRhodes, Marley Underwood, Noah Red Willow, and Aven Posey joined them in a trip to the state tournament in the 1600 and 3200-meter runs as well. In all, Wyoming Indian qualified a dozen positions in the three distance races.

The Chiefs went 1-2-3 in the 1600 with Colton SunRhodes winning, followed by Black and C’Hair. SunRhodes also won the 3200-meter race, as the only Fremont County Class 2-A athlete with a pair of wins.

Advertisement

Marley C’Hair passed the baton Colton. SunRhodes in Wyoming Indian’s championship 4×800 meter relay – h/t Randy Tucker

Dubois had a strong showing with the boys a point out of second place with 75 points and the girls fifth.

The Lady Rams 4×100 meter relay of Ava Jory, Arianna Foster, Jemma Wadge, and Naomi Johnson are regional champions in a time of 52.09.

Phenomenal freshman Cooper Kintzler won both the horizontal jumps with leaps of 41-5.75 in the triple jump and 20-2.5 in the long. Kintzler was favored in the 100-meter dash as well, but false started and will go to state by meeting an earlier automatic qualifying standard.

Advertisement

Carlos Marrufo took third in the long jump on his final attempt – h/t Randy Tucker

Shoshoni’s Oakley Hicks won the triple jump with a leap of 38-4.5 but the story of the meet for the Wranglers came in the long jump where sophomore Carlos Marrufo moved up five positions on his final attempt to take third place.

Murrufo had his third attempt in the finals interrupted when a girl dropped a water bottle on the runway. It didn’t interfere with his physical attempt but meet officials gave him another trial. On that final attempt, he jumped into third place. Wyoming Indian coaches Taylor Her Many Horses, Chico Her Many Horses, and Craig Ferris running the 1-A triple jump – h/t Randy Tucker

The All-Class State Track Championships begin Thursday morning at Harry Geldien Stadium at Casper Kelly Walsh High School.

Advertisement

Class 1-A West Girls Team Scores: 1. Cokeville 164, 2. Burlington 130, 3. Saratoga 75, 4. Riverside 73, 5. Dubois 64, 6. Encampment 55, 7. Little Snake River 43, 8. Farson-Eden 33, 9. Ten Sleep 19, 10. Western Heritage Lutheran Academy 7, 11. Arapahoe Charter 3, 12. Meeteetse 2

100 Meter Dash: 1. Vinaya Vanderploeg, RVS 13.24, 3. Arianna Foster, DUB 13.40, 8. Briauna Grove, DUB 14.41

200 Meter Dash: 1. Addison Barnes, COK 26.71, 4. Naomi Johnson, DUB 28.71, 5. Ava Jory, DUB 28.72

400 Meter Dash: 1. Mia Dayton, COK 58.19, 3. Ava Jory, DUB 1:03.35, 5. Naomi Johnson, DUB 1:08.01, 8. Sydney Mortimore, WHLA 1:14.47 Ava Jory approached the finish line in the 400 – h/t Randy Tucker

800 Meter Run: 1. Mia Dayton, COK 2:20.40

1600 Meter Run: 1. Bryli Groll, COK 5:48.89

3200 Meter Run: 1. Linnie McNiven, BUR 13:37.71

100 Meter Hurdles: 1. Addison Barnes, COK 16:41

300 Meter Hurdles: 1. Addison Barnes, COK 47.04 Briauna Grove and Arianna Foster in the 100-meter finals – h/t Randy Tucker

4×100 Meter Relay: 1. Dubois (Ava Jory, Arianna Foster, Jemma Wadge, Naomi Johnson) 52.09

4×400 Meter Relay: 1. Burlington 4:32.13

4×800 Meter Relay: 1. Saratoga 11:36.84

Sprint Medley Relay: 1. Cokeville 4:38.13, 5. Dubois 4:59.01

High Jump: 1. Addison Barnes, COK 5-3, 6. Sydney Mortimer, WHLA 4-5, 7. Keira Wadge, DUB 4-5, 8. Marlee Maxson, WHLA 4-3

Pole Vault: 1. Dakota Cervantes, RVS 8-6 The St. Stephen’s throwers and coaches in the 2-A shot competition – h/t Randy Tucker

Long Jump: 1. Johnna Clifford, RVS 16-0.25, 6. Daisey Burnett, DUB 14-1.5, 7. Sydney Mortimer, WHLA 14-1

Triple Jump: 1. Rachel Thomas, COK 32-1.5, 5. Arianna Foster, DUB 31-6, 8. Jemma Wadge, DUB 29-10.25

Shot Put: 1. Kyenna Jackson, ENC 35-10, 6. Kenya Rhodes, AC 27-7

Discus: 1. Kristie Jordan, ENC 108-0

Class 2-A Girls West Regional Team Scores: 1. Big Piney 171, 2. Kemmerer 170, 3. Rocky Mountain 110, 4. Wind River 65, 5. Wyoming Indian 57, 6. Greybull 55, 7. Shoshoni 42 Cora Remacle and Emery Nicholas in the 100 meter final – h/t Randy Tucker

100 Meter Dash: 1. Micah Strong, BP 13.00, 4. Cora Remacle, WR 13.56, 7. Emery Nicholas, WR 13.94

200 Meter Dash: 1. Natasha Martinez, KEM 27.19, 6. Cora Remacle, WR 29.23

400 Meter Dash: 1. Micah Strong, BP 59.57, 7. Cora Remacle, WR 1:08.24 Cora Remacle qualified in four events – h/t Randy Tucker

800 Meter Run: 1. Micah Strong, BP 2:21.06, 7. Dai’Onna Posey, WI 2:34.74, 8. Natalie Walker, WR 2:41.03

1600 Meter Run: 1. Jolynn Jones, BP 5:39.01, 5. Dai’Onna Posey, WI 5:56.65, 7. Isis Justice, WI 6:22.30, 8. Olivia Remacle, WR 6:39.66

3200 Meter Run: 1. Emma York, BP 12:41.21, 2. Dai’Onna Posey, WI 13:06.27, 4. Justice Isis, WI 14:12.87, 5. Olivia Remacle, WR 14:37.72, 6. Takara Ferris, WI 15:19.99, 7. Feather Spoonhunter, WI 15:31.33 Roberta Whiteplume started to pass Brittney Sweeney in the 4×800 meter relay – h/t Randy Tucker

100 Meter Hurdles: 1. Laynee Walker, KEM 16.82, 6. Emma Miller, WR 19.21, 7. Emery Nicholas, WR 19.44

300 Meter Hurdles: 1. Laynee Walker, KEM 47.86, 2. Emery Nicholas, WR 51.33, 6. Natalie Walker, WR 57.67, 8. Lacoda Kiser, SHO 1:08.50

4×100 Meter Relay: 1. Kemmerer 51.58, 5. Shoshoni 56.20, 6. Wyoming Indian 1:04.15

4×400 Meter Relay: 1. Kemmerer 4:24.20, 4. Wyoming Indian 4:54.87, 5. Wind River 5:07.68

4×800 Meter Relay: 1. Kemmerer 11:04.14, 2. Wyoming Indian 11:22.48, 4. Shoshoni 13:49.17

Sprint Medley Relay: 1. Kemmerer 4:30.88, 3 Shoshoni 5:08.68, 4. Wyoming Indian 5:09.99 Abby Jennings triple jumping – h/t Randy Tucker

High Jump: 1. Mackelle Moss, RM 5-3, 2. Emma Miller, WR 5-1, 3. Prestley Barta, SHO 4-11, 8. Lily Miller, WR 4-3

Pole Vault: 1. Laynee Walker, KEM 9-6

Long Jump: 1. Jolee Swasey, KEM 16-5.75, 6. Brenna Metzler, SHO 13-1.75, 7. Lily Miller, WR 13-0.75

Triple Jump: 1. Jolee Swasey, KEM 33-8, 3. Cora Remacle, WR 30-10, 4. Abriana Kiser, SHO 29-10, 5. Abigail Jennings, SHO 29-6.25, 6. Natalie Walker, WR 29-4 Natalie Walker in mid-flight in the triple jump – h/t Randy Tucker

Shot Put: 1. Rylee Winland, RM 34-0, 2. Alexis Winfield, SHO 32-10.25, 5. Maggie Jensen, WR 31-1.25, 6. America Oldman, WI 30-7, 8. Allison Tidzump, WR 29-2.25 Brenna Metzler in the shot – h/t Randy Tucker

Discus: 1. Nadia Runnion, KEM 109-4, 3. Anessa White, WI 96-5, 7. Allison Tidzump, WR 89-6, 8. Taya Dixey, WI 83-10 Madi Ramage releasing the shot – h/t Randy Tucker

Class 1-A West Regional Boys’ Team Scores: 1. Burlington 183.5, 2. Riverside 76, 3. Dubois 75, 4. Cokeville 72, 5. Saratoga 67.5, 6. Little Snake River 58, 7. Encampment 55, 8. Ten Sleep 47, 9. Meeteetse 25, 10. Farson-Eden 11, 11. Fort Washakie 9, 12. Arapahoe Charter 4, 13. Western Heritage Lutheran Academy 2

100 Meter Dash: 1. Ty Strohschein, RVS 11.40

200 Meter Dash: 1. Ty Strohschein, RVS 22.62, 2. Wyatt Trembly, DUB 23.63

400 Meter Dash: 1. Drake Plowman, COK 51.38, 6. Jonah Witoski, DUB 46.91 Wyatt Trembly blazing in the 110-meter high hurdles – h/t Randy Tucker

800 Meter Run: 1. Drake Plowman, COK 1:56.92

1600 Meter Run: 1. Jacob Holiday, TS 4:39.90

3200 Meter Run: 1. Howard McNiven, BUR 10:48.75, 3. Wesley Underwood, WI 11:01.10, 6. Linden Whiteplume, FW 11:35.20

110 Meter High Hurdles: 1. Wyatt Trembly, DUB 15.88

300 Meter Intermediate Hurdles: 1. Wyatt Trembly, DUB 40.36

4×100 Meter Relay: 1. Riverside 45.94, 2. Dubois 46.51

4×400 Meter Relay: 1. Saratoga 3:44.75

4×800 Meter Relay: 1. Cokeville 9:04.27 Siler Hess landing in the triple jump – h/t Randy Tucker

Sprint Medley Relay: 1. Burlington 3:57.54, 8. Dubois 4:24.40

High Jump: 1. Bruce McNiven, BUR 5-10, 7. Siler Hess, DUB 5-8

Pole Vault: 1. Kyler Winters, BUR 13-0, 4. Siler Hess, DUB 10-0

Long Jump: 1. Cooper Kintzler, DUB 20-2.5, 8. Siler Hess, DUB 17-10

Triple Jump:1. Cooper Kintzler, DUB 41-5.75,3. Siler Hess, DUB 39-4

Shot Put: 1. Quade Jordan, ENC 53-1.5, 5. Jairon Rhodes, AC 39-10.5, 8. Payson Pluhar, DUB 38-6

Discus: 1. Kaben Pickett, ENC 147-10, 7. Ashdon Eagleroad, WHA 114-5

Class 2-A West Regional Boys’ Team Scores: 1. Big Piney 171, 2. Kemmerer 140, 3. Wyoming Indian 106, 4. Rocky Mountain 90, 5. Wind River 69, 10. Shoshoni 58, 7. Greybull 50

100 Meter Dash: 1. Caden Clifford, BP 11.87

200 Meter Dash: 1. Karsyn Gurr, BP 24.21

400 Meter Dash: 1. Hudson May, RM 52.53, 5. Oakley Hicks, SHO 56.41, 6. Kolbie DeVries, WR 56.83, 7. Parlayne Ferris, WI 57.04 Oakley Hicks and Kolbie DeVries closing on the finish line in the 400 – h/t Randy Tucker

800 Meter Run: 1. Hudson May, RM 1:56.46, 3. Colton SunRhodes, WI 2:09.48, 4. Kelyn Mount, WI 2:13.77, 5. Marley C’Hair, WI 2:14.41, 6. Jordan Black, WI 2:14.54, 8. Logan Gardner, WR 2:17.36

1600 Meter Run: 1. Colton SunRhodes, WI 4:54.62, 2. Jordan Black, WI 5:03.76, 3. Marley C’Hair, WI 5:06.21, 5. Pecos Sun Rhodes, WI 5:15.12, 8. Logan Gardner, WR 5:25.77

3200 Meter Run: 1. Colton SunRhodes, WI 10:50.63, 4. Aven Posey, WI 11:44.91, 5. Jeffrey Strock, WR 11:50.05, 7. Marley Underwood, WI 12:08.66, 8. Noah Red Willow, WI 12:13.45

110 Meter High Hurdles: 1. Colter Krell, KEM 17.35, 5. Cooper Frederick, WR 21.17, 6. Kalen Pogue, WR 21.29

300 Meter Intermediate Hurdles: 1. Kelby Staley, BP 43.96, 3. Oakley Hicks, SHO 45.17, 7. Damon Willow, WI 52.46, 8. Jeffrey Strock, WR 53.45

4×100 Meter Relay: 1. Greybull 45.68, 4. Wind River 49.67, 5. Wyoming Indian 48.48, 6. Shoshoni 51.39

4×400 Meter Relay: 1. Rocky Mountain 3:42.35, 3. Wyoming Indian 3:52.11, 4. Shoshoni 3:53.85, 6. Wind River 4:10.14 Jordan Black took the baton from Kelyn Mount in the 4×800 meter relay – h/t Randy Tucker

4×800 Meter Relay: 1. Wyoming Indian (Kelynn Mount, Jordan Black, Marley C’Hair, Colton SunRhodes) 8:57.03, 3. Shoshoni 9:36.29, 6. Wind River 9:52.63

Sprint Medley Relay: 1. Kemmerer 3:54.83, 2. Wyoming Indian 4:02.08, 4. Wind River 4:08.33, 6. Shoshoni 4:33.32

High Jump: 1. Bryson McGill, KEM 6-0, 5. Gabe Cornell, SHO 5-2, 6. Mato Amos, WR 5-2, 7. Mason Patrick, SHO 5-0

Pole Vault: 1. Nate Brown, BP 9-9

Long Jump: 1. Dominic Sanchez, BP 17-10.25, 3. Carlos Marrufo, SHO 17-3.25, 4. Logan Gardner, WR 16-9.5, 6. Cooper Frederick, WR 16-7.75

Triple Jump: 1. Oakley Hicks, SHO 38-4.5, 2. Kolbie DeVries, WR 37-3.5, 6. Landon Kasper, SHO 33-1.25 Wyoming Indian’s Naroy Willow – h/t Randy Tucker

Shot Put: 1. Derek Hagler, KEM 45-5, 2. Kyzaia Jones, WR 41-2.5, 4. Martin Underwood, WI 38-9.5, 5. Isaac Gardner, WR 38-8, 6. Julien Tatro, WR 37-11, 8. Jaxson Kiser, WHO 36-5.5 Bo Fowler in the spin – h/t Randy Tucker

Discus: 1. Derek Hagler, KEM 134-0, 4. Naroy Willow, WI 113-10, 5. Bo Fowler, SHO 112-4, 7. Kyzaia Jones, WR 109-0, 8. Jaxson Kiser, SHO 108-2 Kyzaia Jones qualified in the discus and shot put – h/t Randy Tucker