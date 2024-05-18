How windy was it in Casper on Friday? That depends on which athlete you talk to. For sprinters, it was ideal, with the gale force winds gusting to above 50 mph pushing the 100 and 200-meter times down.

Big Horn’s Gavin Stafford is an outstanding sprinter on a clam day. Friday he set new all-class state records in both the 100 and 200-meter dashes. He ran a blistering 10.31 in the 100 then added a 21.15 in the 200.

Across the four classifications of boys and girls sprinters, every runner was at least three-tenths faster in the 100 and a full half second in the 200 over their previous best efforts of the year.

Nathan Mills was fourth in the shot – h/t Randy Tucker

Korben Longtine – h/t Randy Tucker

Xavier Garcia – h/t Randy Tucker

It wasn’t so welcoming at the Class 4-A shot put ring. The throwing area at Kelly Walsh is outside the protective windbreak of trees to the south of the stadium. Though these athletes ranged in size from 220 to over 300 pounds, if they used a spinning technique rather than a glide, they had trouble staying in the ring. At least five of them were blown out of bounds during the competition when big gusts hit in the middle of their approach. Cooper Kintzler flying in the triple jump – h/t Randy Tucker Siler Hess was 6th in the triple jump – h/t Randy Tucker Ariana Foster – h/t Randy Tucker

Long and triple jumpers didn’t mind the wind either. Once they adjusted their steps almost every athlete tallied a personal best.

Kelly Walsh traditionally uses four jumping pits, with two approached from the south and two the north. Only the northern pits were used this year and the wind helped every athlete.

Dubois

The Rams were second in the 4×100 – h/t Randy Tucker

The Rams 4×100 meter relays were second in both the boys and girls’ division. The quartet of Ava Jory, Arianna Foster, Jemma Wadge, and Naomi Johnson the boy’s team of Kaleb Gleim, Cooper Kintzler, Jonah Oard, and Wyatt Trembly was narrowly edged by Riverside 45.77 to 45.84. Trembly gained steadily on the Riverside anchor but needed about three more meters to pass him. Marlee Maxson of WHLA – h/t Randy Tucker Keira Wadge – h/t Randy Tucker Sydney Mortimore cleared a height – h/t Randy Tucker

The Dubois girls tallied a bronze in the 4×800 meter relay with a third place time of 11:44.04. Sami Becker, Briauna Grove, Kenzy Day, and Daisy Burnett were on the team. Wyatt Trembly has three finals awaiting – h/t Randy Tucker

Ariana Foster was sixth in the triple jump with a leap of 31-7.5 and the Rams placed two boys in the triple jump with Cooper Kintzler third at 41-6.75 and Siler Hess sixth with a 40-7 leap.

Wyoming Indian – Shoshoni

The Chiefs and Lady Chiefs both medaled in the 4×800 meter relay with the team of

Shye Killsontop, Justice Isis, Roberta Whiteplume, and Dionna Posey sixth in11:49.59.

The Chiefs at the start of the 800 – h/t Randy Tucker

Shoshoni’s squad of Zoey Keller, Brittney Sweeney, Lilly Howell, and Madi Ramage was eighth in 13:56.07.

Wyoming Indian’s Anessa White was seventh in the discus with a toss of 109-0, and Naroy Willow was eighth for the boys with a 121-3, his best of the year by eight feet. Cora Remacle – h/t Randy Tucker

The Chiefs 4×800 team Kelyn Mount, Jordan Black, Marley C’Hair, and Colton SunRhodes ran 8:59.46 to finish fourth. Oakley Hicks in the 300 hurdles – h/t Randy Tucker

Lander

It was another big day for the Lady Tigers paced by a state championship in the 4×800 meter relay. The team of Ameya Eddy, Katy Anderson, Sandra St. Clair, and Ellie Kaufman posted a time of 10:04.02. Daisy Goklish and Ameya Eddy – h/t Randy Tucker

In the 800-meter run Daisy Goklish and Ameya Eddy placed third and fourth with respective times of 2:23.51 and 2:23.93. Paisley Hollingshead is a finalist in both hurdle events – h/t Randy Tucker

The 4×100 meter relay team of Ella Giesmann, Avery Bever, Alexa Colman, and Avery Crane ran 49.98 for third place. Reed McFadden has three final events on Saturday – h/t Randy Tucker

Adelyn Anderson had another huge throw in the discus, placing second with a 132-10 and Daegan Rheinhardt posted a career-high of 120-2 for sixth. Avery Crane and Avery Bever in the 100 – h/t Randy Tucker

With the 1600 meter run, a handful of field events the finals in the sprints and hurdles awaiting Saturday the Lady Tigers hope to hold off a very talented sprinting corp from Worland. Lander leads the Lady Warriors 69.5 to 47 entering the final day of competition.

The Tiger boys picked up a fifth in the 4×800 meter relay in 8:53.67 with legs by Mack White, Logan Milek, Aquinas Lasnoski, and Graham Robison.

Riverton

The 4-A 800 Meter Finish – h/t Randy Tucker

The most dramatic moment of the meet for Riverton came in the 800-meter run where Wolverine senior Kaden Chatfield battled Cody’s Charlie Holbert stride for stride down the final 80 meters of the race. Hulbert edged Chatfield at the finish 1:57.14 to 1:57.33. Victoria Gale – h/t Randy Tucker

The Lady Wolverine 4×100 meter ream of Samantha Ablard, Victoria Gale, Vera Lynn De Groot, and Addison Alley was seventh in a time of 51.48

The boys were eighth in the 4×800 meter relay on legs by Alexander Truax, Marshall Walton,

Nathan Mills finished fourth in the shot put with a throw of 49-5.