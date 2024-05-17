Anderson sets 3-A record – McFadden vault champ

Reed McFadden won the pole vault – h/t Randy Tucker

Dubois – Ft. Washakie Linden Whiteplume in the 3200 – h/t Randy Tucker

History was made in the metric version of the two-mile run by a pair of Ft. Washakie runners. Wesley Underwood finished sixth and Linden Whiteplume eighth for the Eagles in the 3200-meter race. They are the first Ft. Washakie athletes to score at the state track meet. Underwood ran 11:12.62 and Whiteplume 11:51.12. Wesley Underwood in the 3200 meter run – h/t Randy Tucker

In other Class 1-A action, Dubois freshman Cooper Kintzler was fourth in the long jump with a leap of 19-6.25 and the Lady Rams sprint medley relay team of Keira Wadge, Kenzy Day, Daisy Burnett and Sami Becker was sixth.

Advertisement

Cooper Kintzler was fourth in the long jump – h/t Randy Tucker

Wyatt Trembly advanced to the 110-meter high hurdle finals with a 15.53, a second-and-a-half faster than the second-seeded hurdler. Wyatt Trembly has the fastest qualifying hurdle time in 1-A – h/t Randy Tucker

Wyoming Indian – Wind River – Shoshoni

The highest Class 2-A finish for Fremont County athletes came in the boy’s 3200-meter race with Wyoming Indian sophomore Colton SunRhodes battling Lingle-Ft. Laramie’s Sullivan Wilson for all eight laps. SunRhodes finished second in the race with a time of 10:28.55. Dai’Onna Posey was third in the 3200 – h/t Randy Tucker

Teammate Dai’Onna Posey was third in the girls’ race in 13:18.90.

Advertisement

Prestley Barta was third in the high jump – h/t Randy Tucker

In the girls’ high jump Shoshoni sophomore Prestley Barta cleared 5-0 for third place and Wind River’s Emma Miller was sixth with a leap of 4-8. Emma Miller cleared a height – h/t Randy Tucker

Shoshoni freshman Alexis Winfield was seventh in the shot put throwing the 4-kilo ball 32-7.25. Alexis Winfield was seventh in the shot – h/t Randy Tucker

Lander

Advertisement

Alexa Colman, Ellie Kaufman and Avery Bever helped Daisy Goklish off the track after her 800-meter leg on the medley relay – h/t Randy Tucker

It was a big day for the Lander Tigers and Lady Tigers, led off by sophomore Adelyn Anderson’s win in the Class 3-A shot put. Anderson set the Class 3-A state record with a toss of 44-7 ¼. He had a longer throw during the regular season, but state records must be set at the state meet in Wyoming. Brooks Even cleared 12-6 – h/t Randy Tucker

In the boy’s pole vault freshman Brooks Even placed sixth with a personal best of 12-6. The drama in the event went to senior Reed McFadden who faulted on his first attempt at 13-0, then missed his second try. He cleared the third time and went on to a season-high 14-3 in winning the gold medal. Reed McFadden and Cody West – h/t Randy Tucker

The Lady Tigers broke the all-class sprint medley record but finished second in a dramatic finish with Daisy Goklish staggering in her final steps trying to fight off the Wheatland anchor leg. Goklish and her teammates Alexa Colman, Avery Bever, and Ellie Kaufman shattered the Lander school record in a time of 4:10.93, .37 behind Wheatland.

Advertisement

Alexa Colman starting the medley relay – h/t Randy Tucker Avery Bever handed off to Ellie Kaufman – h/t Randy Tucker Ellie Kaufman passed the baton to Daisy Goklish – h/t Randy Tucker

Ameya Eddy was sixth in the 3200 meter run in 12:03.15 and Diego Lobatos fifth in 10:23.76. Ameya Eddy rounding the curve in the 32oo- h/t Randy Tucker Diego Lobatos in the 3200 – h/t Randy Tucker

Freshman Paisley Hollingshead cleared 5-0 for fourth place in the high jump and takes lane three in the 100 meter hurdle finals with the third fasted preliminary time in the event. Paisley Hollingshead cleared a height – h/t Randy Tucker

Avery Crane cleared 10-3 for third place in the pole vault and the Tiger boy’s sprint medley team of Cade Hallock, Ray Gribowskas, Brayden-Johnson Baker and Graham Robison was fifth.

Riverton Xavier Garcia watches his discus fly – h/t Randy Tucker

Davian Spoonhunter was the only Wolverine to tally points on the track Thursday with a seventh-place time of 9:55.17 in the 3200-meter run. Davian Spoonhunter broke the 10 minute mark in the 3200-meter run – h/t Randy Tucker

In the field events Xavier Garcia edged Nathan Mills in the discus 141-8 to 141-7, for seventh and eighth place. Garcia’s throw was the best of his career. Korben Longtine released the discus – h/t Randy Tucker

Riverton’s sprint medley relay of Ty Sheets, Zander Hinkley, Sean Fraser, and Kaden Chatfield was fourth in 3:35.26 and the Lady Wolverines’ medley team of Addison Alley, Victoria Gale, Samantha Ablard, and Kiana Swann was eighth in 4:23.70. Addison Alley starting the medley relay – h/t Randy Tucker Victoria Gale passed the baton to Samantha Ablard – h/t Randy Tucker Kiana Swann on the medley anchor leg – h/t Randy Tucker

The meet continues Friday and Saturday with a weather forecast predicting 50+ mile per hour wind gusts. Zander Hinkley passed the baton to Ty Sheets – h/t Randy Tucker