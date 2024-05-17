Anderson sets 3-A record – McFadden vault champ

Dubois – Ft. Washakie
History was made in the metric version of the two-mile run by a pair of Ft. Washakie runners. Wesley Underwood finished sixth and Linden Whiteplume eighth for the Eagles in the 3200-meter race. They are the first Ft. Washakie athletes to score at the state track meet. Underwood ran 11:12.62 and Whiteplume 11:51.12.
In other Class 1-A action, Dubois freshman Cooper Kintzler was fourth in the long jump with a leap of 19-6.25 and the Lady Rams sprint medley relay team of Keira Wadge, Kenzy Day, Daisy Burnett and Sami Becker was sixth.
Wyatt Trembly advanced to the 110-meter high hurdle finals with a 15.53, a second-and-a-half faster than the second-seeded hurdler.
Wyoming Indian – Wind River – Shoshoni
The highest Class 2-A finish for Fremont County athletes came in the boy’s 3200-meter race with Wyoming Indian sophomore Colton SunRhodes battling Lingle-Ft. Laramie’s Sullivan Wilson for all eight laps. SunRhodes finished second in the race with a time of 10:28.55.
Teammate Dai’Onna Posey was third in the girls’ race in 13:18.90.
In the girls’ high jump Shoshoni sophomore Prestley Barta cleared 5-0 for third place and Wind River’s Emma Miller was sixth with a leap of 4-8.
Shoshoni freshman Alexis Winfield was seventh in the shot put throwing the 4-kilo ball 32-7.25.
Lander
It was a big day for the Lander Tigers and Lady Tigers, led off by sophomore Adelyn Anderson’s win in the Class 3-A shot put. Anderson set the Class 3-A state record with a toss of 44-7 ¼. He had a longer throw during the regular season, but state records must be set at the state meet in Wyoming.
In the boy’s pole vault freshman Brooks Even placed sixth with a personal best of 12-6. The drama in the event went to senior Reed McFadden who faulted on his first attempt at 13-0, then missed his second try. He cleared the third time and went on to a season-high 14-3 in winning the gold medal.
The Lady Tigers broke the all-class sprint medley record but finished second in a dramatic finish with Daisy Goklish staggering in her final steps trying to fight off the Wheatland anchor leg. Goklish and her teammates Alexa Colman, Avery Bever, and Ellie Kaufman shattered the Lander school record in a time of 4:10.93, .37 behind Wheatland.
Ameya Eddy was sixth in the 3200 meter run in 12:03.15 and Diego Lobatos fifth in 10:23.76.
Freshman Paisley Hollingshead cleared 5-0 for fourth place in the high jump and takes lane three in the 100 meter hurdle finals with the third fasted preliminary time in the event.
Avery Crane cleared 10-3 for third place in the pole vault and the Tiger boy’s sprint medley team of Cade Hallock, Ray Gribowskas, Brayden-Johnson Baker and Graham Robison was fifth.
Riverton
Davian Spoonhunter was the only Wolverine to tally points on the track Thursday with a seventh-place time of 9:55.17 in the 3200-meter run.
In the field events Xavier Garcia edged Nathan Mills in the discus 141-8 to 141-7, for seventh and eighth place. Garcia’s throw was the best of his career.
Riverton’s sprint medley relay of Ty Sheets, Zander Hinkley, Sean Fraser, and Kaden Chatfield was fourth in 3:35.26 and the Lady Wolverines’ medley team of Addison Alley, Victoria Gale, Samantha Ablard, and Kiana Swann was eighth in 4:23.70.
The meet continues Friday and Saturday with a weather forecast predicting 50+ mile per hour wind gusts.