Gardner to wrestle in Minnesota

(Pavillion, WY) – Isaac Gardner signed his letter to wrestle in Minnesota at the Minnesota West Community and Technical College.

“It was good (signing his letter) and pretty cool,” Gardner said. “Knowing I have my life forward now, I know what I am doing and there is no uncertainty about it. “

Although Gardner was looking at opportunities near home, the connection that Gardner built with the coaches and the program helped his decision.

“I talked with the coach a lot and he checked in all the time and talked about the program. It seems like a great program and it had my academic goals in mind.”

Kyle Hunter is the head coach for the wrestling team for Wind River High School and was excited to see him move on.

“It was just awesome to see a young man wanting to pursue his dreams and continue on in the sport of wrestling.”

Hunter adds that the program is going to get someone who puts in the work to be his best.

“They are going to great a young man who comes in and works really hard and he is going to be focused and a guy who is going to get better,” Hunter said. “He is going to do everything to be his best.”

If you know of any college signings happening around Fremont County, email [email protected].