Garden Expo 2024 is April 20th in Lander

Mark your calendars! The Garden Expo is Saturday, April 20th from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Lander Valley High School (350 Baldwin Creek Road). The Garden Expo is more than just gardening. We focus on three main themes: gardening, backyard living, and outdoor recreation. This is our thirteenth year to bring this family-friendly event to our community and we have a track record of drawing about 1500 people!

There is a trade show, workshops, and activities for the kids. Come see the petting zoo of barnyard animals, enjoy a wagon ride, and have lunch from the concessionaires. Come and go as you please, and best of all, it’s absolutely free!

We have several new trade show vendors this year. Clothesline Couture has aprons designed for gathering eggs and harvesting produce from your garden. Heart Mountain Creations is offering infused vinegars and teas. JV Essentials will have unique sauces and dressings made with home grown produce, just to name a few. This year’s workshops cover houseplants, dealing with varmints, multiple use trails, and more. Vendors will have a range of offerings, from items to purchase to free advice.

Visit www.popoagie.org for the workshop schedule.

Brought to you by: Popo Agie Conservation District and UW Extension

Special thanks to the Garden Expo sponsors