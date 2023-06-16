Fun for Dads and the fam this Father’s Day weekend

Well, I think that all of this rain is going to make everything nice and fresh for Father’s Day weekend! Yes, it’s all about dear ol’ Dad, and there is always something really cool going on in Fremont County to take him around, see and do…time is the best gift you can give on any day of the year, and a lot of these events are free, family-friendly, and also support some great causes and ongoing activities throughout the Summer. Can’t beat that!

This weekend you can take Dad to a movie, a rodeo, a concert in the park, a nice big, festive barbecue lunch, an adventure trek up at South Pass, a campground swap meet, a cornhole tournament…and don’t forget your farmers’ markets! Check it all out and mark your weekend calendars with County 10!

On Friday…

Is your dad a bookworm? Your local libraries are having book sales today, and it’s not just used books, but you can find some other great stuff to gift Dad with on Father’s Day…like audiobooks, CDs/DVDs, LP records, games, puzzles, etc. It’s upstairs in the Mezzanine at the Riverton Library from 11:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m., and it’s downstairs at the Lander Library from 12:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m.

Main Street Dance is having its 19th annual dance recital “Someone To You” tonight and tomorrow (Saturday) night at 6:00 p.m. at CWC’s Robart A. Peck Art Center. Online tickets are sold out, but you can buy them at the door (doors open at 6:30 p.m). For more information, visit the Main Street Dance Facebook page.

There’s a 12th Annual Pride event going on tonight…”Disco Inferno & Bonfire” starts at 6:00 p.m. at 1745 Hillcrest Drive in Lander. Bring a potluck dish and chairs/blankets…there will be music and yes, a disco ball! (This is a dry event, so bring non-alcoholic drinks only.) For more information, email [email protected] or visit their Facebook page.

See Carolyn Wonderland as the first in the Summer Patio Party concert series at the Shoshone Rose Casino & Hotel, tonight from 7:00-10:00 p.m. Carolyn will join Lauren Frihauf, Megan Burtt at the Sugarbeats concert in the park in Riverton on Saturday (see below), but in the meantime…

You can also check out Lauren and Megan in Riverton tonight, Live at Bar 10! They’ll take the stage at 8:00 p.m., but you can come in early, get your seats, and order some great food and drinks before the show. For more information, visit Bar 10’s Facebook page.

Take Dad to an outdoor movie! The Riverton Library’s Movies on the Lawn features the movie, Field of Dreams, starting tonight at 9:30 p.m. A great Father’s Day movie! Bring your chairs, blankets and some snacks (hopefully the grass won’t be too wet). Call the library for more information, 307-856-3556, or visit their Facebook page for updates.

The second event of the Pioneer Days Rodeo Royalty contest is being held tonight at 6:00 p.m. at the Lander Old Timers Rodeo Arena, 1663 Rodeo Drive in Lander. Visit lotra.org for more information, and while you’re on their website, you can find out more about the Pioneer Days Rodeo and activities happening on July 3-4, and purchase tickets, too!

Take Dad (and the whole family) to a Dubois Friday Night Rodeo! They have steer riding/wrestling, calf riding and pee wee barrels, bronc riding, team roping, and more! Tickets are available at the gate (cash only)..adults are $15, kids ages 6 to 12 are $10, and kids ages 5 and under are free! Call 307-710-7080 for more information, or check out their Facebook page.

(An FYI…the Wind River Rally has been going on throughout Fremont County this week/weekend, so be sure to welcome our visitors to our neck o’ the woods with some of that down-home Wyoming hospitality!)

On Saturday….

Ever want to learn about edible and medicinal plants? There are still a few tickets left for CWC’s “Ethnobotany: Sinks Canyon” today in Lander. Find out which plants were important as food and for medicinal use to the native inhabitants of the Sinksk Canyon area. Click here for tickets and more information…meet at Bruce’s Campground parking lot at 9:00 a.m. Bring a lunch, water, wear some sturdy shoes, bring sunscreen and insect repellent, and of course, your cameras!

Take Dad on a “Miner’s Delight” trek! Lander’s Pioneer Museum presents a “Historic Miners Delight Gold Mine Town Trek” today in the South Pass City and the Atlantic City area. Tour and learn about the historic ghost town and gold mining community of Miners Delight! Meet at the Pioneer Museum at 10:00 a.m. It’s just $12 per person, but you need to make reservations first, so call 307-332-3339, or visit their website or Facebook page for info and updates.

It’s been quite a countdown on County 10, and the day is finally here for Porter’s Grilled Challenge and Dad Olympics at Porter’s Mountain View Supply, 750 E Sunset Drive in Riverton. You (and Dad) won’t want to miss this! A free barbecue lunch kicks everything off at 11:30 a.m., then three celebrity contestants compete in the Grilled Challenge to create the ultimate burger! Stay and watch the Dad Olympics at 2:00 p.m…there will be prizes and swag handed out, live music, a kid’s carnival, face painting, and a bouncy house. Come by and have a blast with the family and community! Check out Porter’s Facebook page for info or call 307-856-6993.

And hey, Father’s Day wouldn’t be complete without a huge swap meet! The JMA Swap and Sell goes on all Father’s Day weekend, Saturday and Sunday, at the Jim Moss Arena Campground, 500 8 Mile Rd., Riverton. Vendors, garage sale items, antiques, and more…plus make an evening of it as Bunk’s BBQ will be servin’ up the vittles with a full bar and a dinner around the campfire! Enjoy live music; bring your own guitars and instruments and join in a jam session…fix up a few s’mores and gaze at the night sky! Call Paulette at 307-851-9854 for more information.

The fun doesn’t stop in Riverton, as Sugarbeats Entertainment kicks off their Summer music-in-the-park concert series with “Americana & A Movie” tonight from 5:00-9:00 p.m. in City Park. Bring your chairs and blankets, bring some snacks, or get some food and drinks from the vendors, and enjoy the sounds of all three of ‘em together now…Lauren Frihauf, Megan Burt and Carolyn Wonderland! But wait, there’s more, so don’t leave…after the concert, there’s the “movie” part! R-Recreation will be showing “Sing 2”. What a great way to spend “Father’s Day Eve”!

Also going on tonight is the Fremont County Cornhole’s 3rd Annual Make-A-Wish Benefit Cornhole Tournament at the Riverton Country Club. Two brackets, casual and advanced. All skill levels welcome! Registration is at 6:30 p.m.; bags fly at 7:00 p.m. Visit and join the Fremont County Cornhole Facebook group for more information.

On Sunday…Happy Father’s Day! Relax and enjoy the day! You’ve worked hard, played harder…you’ve earned it!

These events…and more! Let the folks in Fremont County know what you’ve got going on by posting your events, activities, meetings, classes, workshops, and all that great community stuff on the County 10 event calendar. Just click on “Add Event”, sign up on CitySpark, fill in your information and you’re good to go!