Live music returns to Riverton City Park on June 17

(Riverton, WY) – The Riverton City Park bandshell will be rockin’ again with live music from Sugarbeats Entertainment this summer. The music will feature three themes: Americana, Blues & Rock and Country.

Kicking off the summer lineup on Saturday, June 17 are Lauren Frihauf from 5-6 pm, Megan Burtt from 6-7 pm and Carolyn Wonderland from 7-8:30 pm.

Bring a chair, grab some grub and a beverage from one of the vendors at the event, and enjoy some family-friendly live music.

Mark your calendars for the rest of the summer lineup:

South Austin Blues Review and local musician Garret Lebeau will play on Saturday, July 22.

Rounding out the summer is the headlining band Bastard Sons of Johnny Cash on Saturday, August 12.