Fire up the fun! Food, family and friendly competition at the Porter’s Grilled event on Saturday

Calling all BBQ enthusiasts and proud dads! Get ready for an unforgettable experience at Porter’s Supply Co. in Riverton, Wyoming on Saturday, June 17th at 11:30 am. Porter’s is your ultimate destination for all things grilling, and they have everything you need to make this Father’s Day sizzle.

Looking for a gift for dad? From a wide range of grills to grilling supplies to spas and stoves, they’ve got you covered.

Picture this: as you wander through the aisles of Porter’s, you’ll be surrounded by a vast array of grilling supplies, top-of-the-line grills, and accessories that will take your dad’s BBQ game to the next level. From premium grilling tools and marinades to smoker boxes and grill covers, you’ll find everything you need to enhance your dad’s outdoor cooking experience.

🎁 This Father’s Day, surprise your dad with a gift that speaks to his love for grilling. How about a state-of-the-art pellet grill or a wood-burning stove for those cozy backyard gatherings? Or perhaps a selection of gourmet BBQ sauces and rubs to tantalize his taste buds? With Porter’s wide range of options, you’re sure to find the perfect gift that will make your dad’s grilling dreams come true.

And while you’re there, don’t forget to explore the other offerings at Porter’s. They have an impressive selection of spas and relaxing essentials that will turn your dad’s backyard into a personal oasis. Imagine treating him to a luxurious spa experience or a cozy outdoor seating set where he can unwind and enjoy his favorite grilled delicacies.

So, why settle for an ordinary Father’s Day gift when you can make it extraordinary at Porter’s Supply Co.? From top-notch grilling supplies to relaxing outdoor additions, they have it all. Explore their vast selection, find the perfect gift, and make this Father’s Day a memorable one for your dad.

After finding the perfect gift, prepare for an incredible event happening this weekend at Porter’s in Riverton! It’s more than just a BBQ competition—it’s a full-blown celebration of flavor and fun. Bring the whole family and enjoy a kid’s carnival, with a bouncy house, face painting with Face Painting Pro, and games that will keep the little ones entertained while you soak up the BBQ atmosphere.

🍔 Watch in awe as three celebrity contenders, Alma Law, Vince Tropea, and Patrick Edwards battle it out in the Grilled Competition. These BBQ masters will flaunt their skills, creating mouthwatering burgers that will leave your taste buds dancing. Joined by celebrity judge Will Hill from County 10, and renowned restaurateurs James Bunker from Bunks BBQ and Julios from Ichiban, the competition is sure to be fierce as they crown the king of all burgers.

💪 But the excitement doesn’t stop there! Get ready for the County 10 Dad Olympics, where proud dads will showcase their incredible dad superpowers. In a timed obstacle course with side-splitting challenges, these dads will go head-to-head, proving that they’re the ultimate champions of fatherhood. The first 10 dads to sign up will have a chance to compete and win amazing prizes. Get ready to laugh, cheer, and witness some truly epic dad moments!

So, grab your appetite, bring your family, and head over to Porter’s Supply Co. on Saturday, June 17th at 11:30 am for the “Grilled” event. It’s a Father’s Day celebration you won’t want to miss. Enjoy the delicious food, cheer on your favorite burger contender, and be part of the thrilling County 10 Dad Olympics. Join the fun and create unforgettable memories with your dad this weekend!

And don’t forget to enter the #whatsgrillin Photo Contest! Just snap a photo of some of the delicious grilling you do over Father’s Day Weekend. The last day to enter a photo will be June 20th so get to snapping!

Snap a picture, upload it to Facebook (make sure your post is set to public) with the hashtag #whatsgrillin, and be sure to tag Porter’s Mountain View Supply in the post. Simply grill and snap!

Enter your photo today to win one of two great prizes!

First place wins you a shiny new “Spirit II E210” Weber gas grill from Porters.