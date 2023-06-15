Activate10: Make-A-Wish benefit cornhole tournament happening June 17

(Riverton, WY) – Head to the Riverton Country Club on Saturday, June 17 for the Make-A-Wish benefit cornhole tournament. Registration starts at 6:30 pm and the tournament begins at 7:00 pm. Curt Galitz Edward Jones sponsored this tournament.

Thanks to our corporate sponsor for providing the guaranteed payouts, shared Ed Newbold, Fremont County Cornhole League President. This ensures all tournament proceeds go to charity.

They have two divisions to accommodate all skill levels: Casual for new or occasional backyard BBQ players and Advanced for very familiar or league players – prize money for both divisions.

If you don’t have a partner, come anyway as they always help pair folks up. We also have house bags you can use if you don’t have your own.

The $40 team entry fee guarantees registrants four games.