Fremont County’s 4th of July weekend is packed full of fun and festivities!

Happy Independence Day weekend! I often find myself grateful that I can travel from town to town, city to city…across city, county and state lines…without having to be stopped at each border. I don’t know; I guess it’s just one of the many freedoms that ring through my mind as I think about America’s birthday coming up, Independence Day, July 4th.

It’s going to be a nice long weekend of Independence Day celebrations and activities, and Fremont County has a full slate! Parades, rodeos, runners and races, car shows, pancake breakfasts, music, dancing, fireworks…there are a few community yard and consignment sales, plus you can always check out (and even post your own!) County 10 Garage Sales.

Several of your local businesses are offering Independence Day and summer sales and discounts, so check ‘em out while you’re out and about, and don’t forget your farmers’ markets! The Fremont County DUI Task Force will be out, so please make sure that you drink responsibly, drive safely, remember fire safety with any fireworks, and let’s have a safe and fun Independence Day holiday!

On Friday…

The Fremont County Livestock Judging is happening this morning at 9:00 a.m. at the old CWC Equine Center,875 Gasser Road in Riverton. $10 per contestant; registration starts at 8:00 a.m.; the contest starts at 9:00 a.m. Pizza lunch provided. For more information, contact Amanda Winchester at 307-855-2258 or Jen Matosky at 307-857-3654. More information and updates can be found on the Fremont County 4H Facebook page.

The 1838 Mountain Man Rendezvous has been going on in Riverton since Wednesday and will end on Saturday at 8:00 p.m. Always an authentically fun time…black powder shooting matches, hawk/knife throwing, games, seminars, traders and nightly council fires! If you didn’t get reservations ahead of time, I’m not quite sure how it works if you just want to visit for the day (with no camping), but I think you can get in with their annual $25 membership. Give Jackie “Dropcloth” Raymond a call at 307-851-1619; visit their website at 1838rendezvous.com, or their Facebook page.

They’ve been open since April, but today The Derby Club in Riverton is having a Grand Opening event at 4:00 p.m. with a free BBQ and a large cash giveaway! Call 307-218-8893 for more information; visit their website or Facebook page.

The Dubois Friday Night Rodeo wants you to kick off the summer and the 4th of July weekend just right, tonight (and every Friday night) at 7:30 p.m. at the Clarence Allison Memorial Arena. Tickets are $15 for adults, kids 6-12 are $10, and kids under age 5 are free! Visit their Facebook page for updates and info.

There’s a Friday Night Dance at the Riverton Senior Center, with music by Cowboy” (yep, that’s all I’ve got for ya…just “Cowboy”). Bring some food to share and don’t forget to bring a bit of cash to tip…”Cowboy”. The senior center is at 303 East Lincoln; call 307-856-6332 for more info; visit their website or their Facebook page.

On Saturday…

Get some great local food and snacks for your picnic lunches and barbecues at your local farmers’ markets! Your local producers are waiting for you at the Riverton market from 9:00-11:00 a.m. in the Riverton City Hall parking lot, 816 N. Federal…at the Lander Valley Farmers Market from 9:00 to 11:30 a.m. on 3rd Street, and Lander Local Market runs from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in Centennial Park. Shop fresh, shop local!

The Lander Volunteer Fire Department is having a Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser this morning from 7:00-10:00 a.m. at 4th and Garfield. Bring your family and friends, eat some pancakes and ham and support your local firefighters! Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for kids under 12.

A free Community Yard Sale is going on today behind Bank of the West in Lander from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., 303-307 Main Street/Garfield. Bring your pop-up tents/tables if you want to sell…free to set up and free to shop! Lander Pet Connection and Lander Spay & Neuter will also be on site.

There’s also a huge Consignment Auction today at the Fremont County Fairgrounds in Riverton from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Free admission! A wide variety of items (if you want a sneak peek, check out the items on Friday from 2:00-7:00 p.m.). Furniture, household items, off-road camper, wall tent stove, irrigation and livestock equipment, shop and garage stuff, etc. Firearms start selling at 2:00 pm., followed by vehicles and trailers. Fresh coffee, cinnamon rolls and concessions on the side, plus a $5 lunch special. For more information, call 307-850-5506.

A blast from the past…remember the old Apple MacIntosh computers? The Riverton Museum is having a “Fun with Retro Computers” event today at 11:00 a.m. Bring the kids by, show them what computers looked like when you were a kid…play around on ‘em for a bit (I remember playing Lode Runner back in the day). Visit the museum’s website or Facebook page for more info.

Got a song in your heart? Bring your instruments and head over to the Lander Art Center at 258 Main Street for a Music Jam Time for all ages and skill levels, this and (usually) every Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Call (307) 349-0204 for more info. (FYI, Riverton also has a music jam on Wednesday nights, check out their Facebook page for more info).

It’s a big Fourth of July shindig in Jeffrey City today, as their Volunteer Fire Department puts on their Fourth of July Picnic/Open House from 3:00 p.m. to midnight! Servin’ up burgers and brats at 5:00 p.m.…bring your own drinks, and bring a side dish or dessert to share. Fireworks will be after dusk (they’re asking everyone to be aware that the mosquitos are out in force, so dress (and arm!) yourselves accordingly). For more info, check out the JCVFD Facebook page.

Gotta have a car show, right? Cruisin’ to the Inn Car Show is tonight from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at The Inn at Lander, 260 Grandview Drive. Food by Mamaw’s Kitchen, full bar and drink specials at The Summit Lounge…enjoy live music by Red Dangit from 6 to 9 p.m. For more info, visit The Inn’s Facebook page or call (307) 332-2847.

On Sunday…

Sugarbeats Entertainment presents The Bastard Sons of Johnny Cash tonight at the Fremont County Fairgrounds. Tickets are $15 per person at the gate; doors open at 5:00 p.m. and the show starts at 66:00 p.m. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Check out this event and more on tap with Sugarbeats by visiting their website at: sugarbeatsentertainment.com

More music going on at the Shoshone Rose Casino & Hotel with their Summer Patio Party Concert Series continuing with the Corey McDaniel Band, hittin’ the stage (or in this case, the patio) at 7:00 p.m. The show is free and open to the public. Visit their Facebook page for more information.

On Monday…

Are you ready to party in Pavillion? Yes, Pavillion is having its Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration today. starting with a Horseshoe Tournament at 12:00 noon. The 4th of July parade is at 3 p.m. and hey…another car show! The Pavillion Volunteer Firefighters Dinner and Silent Auction begins at 5 p.m. at the Recreation Center, 424 South Main Street…and of course, the fireworks show will happen when it gets dark. For more information, call 307-709-6490.

And, of course, today and tomorrow, it’s the 129th Pioneer Days Rodeo! The “World’s Oldest Paid Rodeo starts kickin’ at 6:30 p.m. and includes Indian relay races, bull riding, saddle bronc, bareback riding, barrel racing, and roping. Tickets at the gate are $15 for adults and $10 for kids (ages 6 to 12). Pre-sale tickets and more information, go to http://lotra.org.

On Tuesday, July 4th…

In addition to the LOTR Pioneer Days Rodeo continuing into today, the awesomeness continues in Lander as runners compete in The Challenge for Charities! The Half Marathon starts bright and early at 6:00 a.m.; the 5K starts at 6:30 a.m. Come out and cheer on Main Street at 1 Mile Race at 9:05 a.m. While you’re waiting for the runners to return, get over to the Kiwanis’ 4th of July Annual Pancake Breakfast from 7:00-9:00 a.m. at 205 S. 10th Street. Pancakes, sausage, orange juice and coffee for just $5 per person! Then find your places, stake your chairs early on Main Street for the Pioneer Days Parade starting at 10:00 a.m…and if you’re still hungry even after that breakfast, then head over to City Park for the Lander Rotary’s Buffalo BBQ from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for bison burgers, beef brats, ice cream, a beer tent and live music by the Low Water String Band! Tickets are $12 for adults; $5 for kids 12 and under.

The Dubois 4th of July Celebration is always a blast, and this year is no exception! The Kiwanis’ Kids’ Games start in Town Park at 10:30 a.m., with a pre-parade at 1:30 p.m. The big Parade is at 2:00 p.m., starting at Town Park and heading down Ramshorn. There are sweets for the sweet at the Ice Cream Social at St. Thomas Episcopal Church from 3:00-5:00 p.m., and put on those dancin’ shows for some square dancing downtown starting at 8:00 p.m. and of course, fireworks at dusk from the Scenic Overlook. That’s a full day of 4th of July fun, right there! For more info, visit the Dubois Chamber website. (FYI, there’s also square dancing going on at the Rustic Pine Tavern on Tuesday evenings from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.)

Whew! This busy weekend definitely kicks off the entire month of July happenings, so check County 10 and the Events calendar often for what’s going on this Summer in your neck ‘o the woodsr! Before you know it, we’ll all be “moovin’ and groovin'” at the Fremont County Fair!