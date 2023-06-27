Fremont County DUI Task Force to focus on impaired driving 4th of July weekend

(Fremont County, WY) – This July 4th holiday weekend, the Fremont County DUI Task Force will conduct impaired driving enforcement operations.

Local law enforcement will be out in force looking for impaired drivers between Friday, June 30, and Tuesday, July 4.

DUI Task Force members remind Fremont County residents and visitors to follow all traffic laws and never drive impaired.

“Enjoy the fourth of July holiday with family and friends wherever you are in County 10. If you choose to consume alcohol, please do it responsibly and do not get behind the wheel,” said Sheriff Ryan Lee of the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office. “Do your part to keep Fremont County safe for everyone to enjoy, including designating a sober driver, and please do not drink and drive.“

The Fremont County DUI Task Force includes Wyoming Highway Patrol, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni, and BIA Wind River police departments.

During 2022, 13 drug and alcohol-related fatal crashes occurred in Fremont County. Nine of the 13 fatalities were alcohol related. This is according to the just-released 2022 Wyoming Report on Traffic Crashes, available from the WYDOT Highway Safety Program.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force recommends these safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

— Remember that it is never OK to drink and drive. Even if you have had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation, taxi or a ride sharing service to get home safely;

— If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact Fremont County law enforcement immediately or dial 911;

— Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and plan to get your friend home safely.

