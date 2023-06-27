Lander Volunteer Fire Department to host Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser

On Saturday, July 1, the Lander Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting a pancake breakfast fundraiser at the Lander Fire Hall at 4th and Garfield. The event will take place from 7-10 am and tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for kids under 12.

The firefighters will be serving freshly cooked pancakes and ham. It is a great opportunity to bring your family and friends to a community event where you can help support the purchase of necessary equipment and gear to provide safety and services to our community. If you are interested in becoming a member of the LVFD, there will be current members present to tell you about the process and benefits.

Joshua Heninger, LVFD Member and Events Committee Chair states, “We would love to add more firefights to our roster. We currently have 26 full-time members and we have room for 43 full-time members. We have three people that are in the process of becoming a member.

Volunteer numbers nationwide are down and we would love to make an impact on this statistic. The pancake breakfast is a great way for our community to come and learn more about what we do and how we keep our community safe.”

Eric Siwik, LVFD Fire Chief, states, “We encourage our public and visitors to come and check out our facilities. We will have some of our equipment on display for the community. We look forward to seeing everyone at the event and helping them learn more about the LVFD.”

