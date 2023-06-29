It’s finally summer! Kick off the 4th of July this Friday Night in Dubois

Dubois is the place to be! Patriotic rodeo, bowling, a military museum, fishing, shopping and lots of new places to eat and stay.

Rodeo starts at 7:30pm – Bring the kids to ride a sheep (50 lb) and get in the Kids Calf Scramble.

Rustic Pine, Cattle Cap and Ray’s Dogs will be on location.

Don’t forget Cowboy Church on Sunday evenings at 6:00 pm at the Dubois Arena, hosted by Sunnyside Church.

Congratulations to Clayton Rux, Dubois High School Graduate

2023 ANGIE LEONARDI MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP, Honoring her legacy of excellence, generosity and service.

Thanks to the following sponsors:

THE LONGHORN RANCH – HOST HOTEL

FLUID PRO

PANACEA CONSTRUCTION GROUP

JIM RICE & FAMILY

CROOKED CREEK RANCH

ENGEL & VOLKERS

TETON DISTRIBUTORS

CM RANCH

June 23 RESULTS

PEE WEE BARRELS 1st Josie Hill 41 CALF RIDING 1st Eli Gidean 77 JR BARRELS 1st Irelynn Campbell 19.831 2nd Caylin Cooper 20.781 3rd Sami Becker 22.016 4th Cashlynn Cooper 22.286 5th Briauna Grove 23.59 OPEN BARRELS 1st Aislyn Vroman 18.574 2nd Victoria Lilly 18.818 3rd Charley Cox 18.839 4th Desiree Cooper 18.941 RANCH BRONCS 1st Wyatt Duncan 78 2nd/Tied Taw Seeman 73 2nd/Tied Kacy Conner 73 BREAKAWAY 1st Zia Washakie 5.13 2nd Lanna Jordan 5.21 TEAM ROPING 1st Chris Cox/Case Cox 9.95 2nd Jed Christian/Clint Brower 12.41 BULL RIDING 1st Jace Mitchell 78 GUEST RANCH EVENT 1st Brooks Lake Lodge 1.32

Be sure to visit the Dubois Friday Night Rodeo’s Facebook Page for events, rules, entry information and more!

Entries Thursday evenings from 7-9:00 pm, please call 307-710-7080.

Admission prices (cash only)

Adults $15

Kids $10

Kids 5 and under FREE

We would like to thank the following Event Sponsors:

Fremont Motors – Lander

Whitetail Properties

Wyoming Community Bank

Diamond D Land & Cattle, Dubois

New bucking chutes & roping chutes were made possible by the Wyoming Community Foundation.