It’s finally summer! Kick off the 4th of July this Friday Night in Dubois

Sponsored by Dubois Friday Night Rodeo

Dubois is the place to be! Patriotic rodeo, bowling, a military museum, fishing, shopping and lots of new places to eat and stay.

Rodeo starts at 7:30pm – Bring the kids to ride a sheep (50 lb) and get in the Kids Calf Scramble.

Rustic Pine, Cattle Cap and Ray’s Dogs will be on location.

Don’t forget Cowboy Church on Sunday evenings at 6:00 pm at the Dubois Arena, hosted by Sunnyside Church.

Congratulations to Clayton Rux, Dubois High School Graduate
2023 ANGIE LEONARDI MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP, Honoring her legacy of excellence, generosity and service.

Thanks to the following sponsors:

THE LONGHORN RANCH – HOST HOTEL
FLUID PRO
PANACEA CONSTRUCTION GROUP
JIM RICE & FAMILY
CROOKED CREEK RANCH
ENGEL & VOLKERS
TETON DISTRIBUTORS
CM RANCH

June 23 RESULTS

PEE WEE BARRELS
1stJosie Hill41
CALF RIDING
1stEli Gidean77
JR BARRELS
1stIrelynn Campbell19.831
2ndCaylin Cooper20.781
3rdSami Becker22.016
4thCashlynn Cooper22.286
5thBriauna Grove23.59
OPEN BARRELS
1stAislyn Vroman18.574
2ndVictoria Lilly18.818
3rdCharley Cox18.839
4thDesiree Cooper18.941
RANCH BRONCS
1stWyatt Duncan78
2nd/TiedTaw Seeman73
2nd/TiedKacy Conner73
BREAKAWAY
1stZia Washakie5.13
2ndLanna Jordan5.21
TEAM ROPING
1stChris Cox/Case Cox9.95
2ndJed Christian/Clint Brower12.41
BULL RIDING
1stJace Mitchell78
GUEST RANCH EVENT
1stBrooks Lake Lodge1.32

Be sure to visit the Dubois Friday Night Rodeo’s Facebook Page for events, rules, entry information and more!

Entries Thursday evenings from 7-9:00 pm, please call 307-710-7080.

Admission prices (cash only)
Adults $15
Kids $10
Kids 5 and under FREE

We would like to thank the following Event Sponsors:

Fremont Motors – Lander
Whitetail Properties
Wyoming Community Bank
Diamond D Land & Cattle, Dubois

New bucking chutes & roping chutes were made possible by the Wyoming Community Foundation.

