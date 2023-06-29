It’s finally summer! Kick off the 4th of July this Friday Night in Dubois

Dubois is the place to be! Patriotic rodeo, bowling, a military museum, fishing, shopping and lots of new places to eat and stay.
Rodeo starts at 7:30pm – Bring the kids to ride a sheep (50 lb) and get in the Kids Calf Scramble.
Rustic Pine, Cattle Cap and Ray’s Dogs will be on location.
Don’t forget Cowboy Church on Sunday evenings at 6:00 pm at the Dubois Arena, hosted by Sunnyside Church.
Congratulations to Clayton Rux, Dubois High School Graduate
2023 ANGIE LEONARDI MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP, Honoring her legacy of excellence, generosity and service.
Thanks to the following sponsors:
THE LONGHORN RANCH – HOST HOTEL
FLUID PRO
PANACEA CONSTRUCTION GROUP
JIM RICE & FAMILY
CROOKED CREEK RANCH
ENGEL & VOLKERS
TETON DISTRIBUTORS
CM RANCH
June 23 RESULTS
|PEE WEE BARRELS
|1st
|Josie Hill
|41
|CALF RIDING
|1st
|Eli Gidean
|77
|JR BARRELS
|1st
|Irelynn Campbell
|19.831
|2nd
|Caylin Cooper
|20.781
|3rd
|Sami Becker
|22.016
|4th
|Cashlynn Cooper
|22.286
|5th
|Briauna Grove
|23.59
|OPEN BARRELS
|1st
|Aislyn Vroman
|18.574
|2nd
|Victoria Lilly
|18.818
|3rd
|Charley Cox
|18.839
|4th
|Desiree Cooper
|18.941
|RANCH BRONCS
|1st
|Wyatt Duncan
|78
|2nd/Tied
|Taw Seeman
|73
|2nd/Tied
|Kacy Conner
|73
|BREAKAWAY
|1st
|Zia Washakie
|5.13
|2nd
|Lanna Jordan
|5.21
|TEAM ROPING
|1st
|Chris Cox/Case Cox
|9.95
|2nd
|Jed Christian/Clint Brower
|12.41
|BULL RIDING
|1st
|Jace Mitchell
|78
|GUEST RANCH EVENT
|1st
|Brooks Lake Lodge
|1.32
Be sure to visit the Dubois Friday Night Rodeo’s Facebook Page for events, rules, entry information and more!
Entries Thursday evenings from 7-9:00 pm, please call 307-710-7080.
Admission prices (cash only)
Adults $15
Kids $10
Kids 5 and under FREE
We would like to thank the following Event Sponsors:
Fremont Motors – Lander
Whitetail Properties
Wyoming Community Bank
Diamond D Land & Cattle, Dubois
New bucking chutes & roping chutes were made possible by the Wyoming Community Foundation.