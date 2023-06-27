Kick Off Your 4th of July Weekend with The Bastard Sons of Johnny Cash at the Fremont County Fairgrounds!

Get ready to immerse yourself in an evening of pure Americana heart and soul at the Fremont County Fairgrounds on July 2! Sugarbeats Entertainment is thrilled to present the renowned band, The Bastard Sons of Johnny Cash, live from Austin, Texas.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to kick off your 4th of July weekend with a bang! Gates will open at the Fremont County Fairgrounds at 5 p.m., allowing you to settle in and soak up the atmosphere before the music begins at 6 p.m.

Tickets are just $15, offering exceptional value for an evening filled with exceptional entertainment. Be sure to spread the word to your family and friends so that they can join in on the excitement too! Food and adult beverages will be available for purchase.

Rolling Stone describes The Bastard Sons of Johnny Cash as the epitome of Americana music, and for a good reason. Since their formation in 1995, they have shared the stage with countless Country and Americana music legends. Mark Stuart himself has had the honor of receiving personal permission from Johnny Cash to use the band’s name. Furthermore, he was invited by the legendary Man in Black to record songs at Cash’s own home in Hendersonville, Tennessee. Early believers like Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard played pivotal roles in helping Stuart kick-start his career, solidifying his position in the music industry.

Mark your calendars, gather your crew, and get ready to rock into the 4th of July weekend with The Bastard Sons of Johnny Cash. We can’t wait to see you at the Fremont County Fairgrounds on July 2!

Brought to you by Sugarbeats Entertainment