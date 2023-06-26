1838 Mountain Man Rendezvous happening June 28-July 2

The annual 1838 Mountain Man Rendezvous will take place June 28th through July 2nd 2023. The family friendly event takes place on the original site of multiple rendezvous and is totally undeveloped. Walk the same ground as the Trappers, Traders, Missionaries, and Indians of old!

Founded in 1989 for the express purpose of preserving a rare historical landmark, the 1838 Rendezvous Association continues working toward that goal. Mountain men left no physical trace of their lives upon the western landscape and this site is dedicated to the men, women and children who moved so lightly upon the world that only the land and the river remain as a witness to those shining times.

Join the fun and learn what the mountain man’s life was about!

The Rendezvous features: