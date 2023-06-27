Fremont County Rodeo Royalty to attend Shoshoni Town Council meeting Tuesday

The Shoshoni Town Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, at Shoshoni Town Hall, 102 E. Second St.
The agenda includes an appearance by Fremont County’s Rodeo Royalty.
The council will also hold a public hearing on the fiscal year 2024 budget, which will be considered on third reading Tuesday.
The Wind River Visitors Council budget is on the agenda, too, as well as a business license for the Shoshoni Market Place.
New business includes:
-Barnum Change Order No. 1 for $13,270
-Town Street Names and Addresses – Elm St.
-Reappointment for WRVC board
The meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 458 645 1704) and on the city’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are stored.
For more information call the Town of Shoshoni at 876-2515.