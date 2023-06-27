Fremont County Rodeo Royalty to attend Shoshoni Town Council meeting Tuesday

The Shoshoni Town Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, at Shoshoni Town Hall, 102 E. Second St.

The agenda includes an appearance by Fremont County’s Rodeo Royalty.

The council will also hold a public hearing on the fiscal year 2024 budget, which will be considered on third reading Tuesday.

Advertisement

The Wind River Visitors Council budget is on the agenda, too, as well as a business license for the Shoshoni Market Place.

New business includes:

-Barnum Change Order No. 1 for $13,270

-Town Street Names and Addresses – Elm St.

-Reappointment for WRVC board

The meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 458 645 1704) and on the city’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are stored.

For more information call the Town of Shoshoni at 876-2515.

Advertisement