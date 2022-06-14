Fremont County Coroner provided update at June 14 Commissioner meeting

(Lander, WY) – Fremont County Coroner Larry DeGraw provided an update from his office at the June 14 Fremont County Commissioners’ Meeting.

As of May 31, there have been a total of 68 coroner cases, up 11 from last year.

DeGraw noted that coroner cases are up, but non-natural cases are lower.

Accidental deaths are at 13, compared to 18 for this same time period in 2021. There have been four suicides, down one from last year. There have been no homicides so far this year, compared to one for the same time period last year.

“Accidental deaths are still mainly attributed to an increase in vehicular accidents, with six so far this year, compared to nine for the same period in 2021,” DeGraw said.

Drugs and/or alcohol use continues to be a common factor in a majority of these incidents. Four cases are pending toxicology.