Coroner rules February 19 Riverton death as homicide

(Riverton, WY) – The Fremont County Coroner’s Office has released the docket and toxicology report for 51-year-old Riverton resident William Yellowrobe Sr., who was found deceased on February 19.

Yellowrobe’s death was ruled as a homicide.

The report states the cause of death was “blunt traumatic injuries of the head with ethanol intoxication,” with the relevant toxicology showing that Yellowrobe had a BAC of .310 g/100mL.

RPD announced an investigation into Yellowrobe’s death on February 20, after his body was discovered on the corner of E Park Ave and N. Sixth Street East the day before, and later revealed there were “possible signs of trauma.”

At that time, RPD also shared that “someone in the area may have heard a disturbance Sunday afternoon, sometime between 3:00 and 9:00 PM,” and asked for anyone with any information to call Riverton detectives at (307) 856-4891.

County 10 reached out to RPD Chief Eric Hurtado about the current status of the investigation, who was able to share that detectives “have been interviewing people as tips are slowly coming in.”

Due to the fact that the case is still an ongoing investigation, Chief Hurtado also stated RPD will not be releasing any additional information other than what was included in the Coroner report.

County 10 will continue to provide updates as they become available.