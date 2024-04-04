February 25 stabbing on the Wind River Reservation ruled as homicide; victim identified

(Fremont County, WY) – The Fremont County Coroner has released their Public Records Docket today, April 3, for the victim of the fatal stabbing that occurred on the Wind River Reservation on February 25, 2024.

The deceased has been identified as 37-year-old Inez Whiteman.

The manner of death was ruled as a “homicide” caused by a “stab wound to the chest,” with no relevant toxicology shared in the report.

Advertisement

When County 10 first reported on the stabbing, the FBI Denver Field Office informed us they are assisting the Bureau of Indian Affairs, which is acting as the lead agency on the investigation.

As a reminder, the BIA does not provide comments or respond to media requests during active investigations.

However, the FBI Denver Field Office was able to share that there are “No arrests or indictments at this time,” and that the “investigation is ongoing.”

County 10 will continue to provide updates when possible.

Advertisement