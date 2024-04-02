More

    Coroner releases further information on fatal January 29 hit-and-run

    County 10 Staff
    h/t Fremont County Coroner's Office

    (Fremont County, WY) – The Fremont County Coroner has released their Public Records Docket for 36-year-old Wyoming resident Jeffrey Headley today, April 2.

    Headley was the victim of a fatal hit-and-run that occurred on the Wind River Reservation on January 29.

    The Coroner’s report listed the cause of death as “multiple blunt force injuries due to pedestrian vs. vehicle collision.”

    The relevant toxicology states Headley had a BAC of .279.

    At the time, the FBI requested assistance in obtaining any information that might help with identifying the driver of the vehicle that fled.

    Upon receiving today’s Coroner report, County 10 reached out to the FBI Denver Field Office, who stated that investigation is “still active” and that there have been “no arrest(s) or indictment(s) at this time.”

    Further updates on this case will be provided when/if they become available.

