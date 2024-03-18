Only 28 Coroner cases reported so far in 2024

(Fremont County, WY) – Chief Deputy Tony Simmers gave the Coroner update at the March 12 Fremont County Commissioners’ meeting. The data is current as of March 11, 2024, with four cases pending toxicology/autopsy.

There have been 28 Coroner cases in 2024, compared to 33 in 2023. Case numbers are down a bit with accidental deaths at eight, four less than 2023 (12) for the same time period. No suicides for this period, compared to two at this time in 2023. There are three homicides so far in 2024, the same as the total for the entire of 2023.

They have no budget concerns at this time, and have collected $9,650 in revenue from autopsy services to neighboring counties with an additional $5,850 billed awaiting payment. Total revenue for the first two months of the year is $15,500.

