Fort Washakie High School Student of the week: Nakoke Washakie

Every week, staff at Fort Washakie High School nominate a student who has gone above and beyond for their peers and in their academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will award one student with a $500 scholarship. Click here to view all nominated students.

Nakoke Washakie is this week’s student of the week for Fort Washakie High School.

Nakoke earned an academic award for the B honor roll. He participates in cross country, basketball, and track. Outside of school, Nakoke enjoys playing basketball, running, and playing on his Xbox.

He was nominated by Mike Read, English Teacher: “Nakoke has been so dedicated to everything about school He’s stayed on top of everything he needs in order to graduate. He’s been a model student athlete.”

After high school, Nakoke plans to either go to college or into the military. He would like to study business.

Nakoke is the son of Candace Washakie and Chris Tsontekoy.