Fort Washakie High School Student of the week: KayLi Ferris

Every week, staff at Fort Washakie High School nominate a student who has gone above and beyond for their peers and in their academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will award one student with a $500 scholarship. Click here to view all nominated students.

KayLi Ferris is this week’s student of the week for Fort Washakie High School.

KayLi is in Student Council and runs track. She is a leader in the elementary and helps in the 3rd grade. She has also run cross country. KayLi is a letterman in cross country and track. She has been awarded the “Best Female Runner” award for FWHS.

She was nominated by Scott Polson, Counselor.

After High School, KayLi plans to attend the University of Wyoming to study Sociology and Native American Studies.

KayLi is the daughter of Felicia Quiver and David Ferris Jr.