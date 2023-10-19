Fort Washakie High School Student of the week: Ariona Rivera

Every week, staff at Fort Washakie High School nominate a student who has gone above and beyond for their peers and in their academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will award one student with a $500 scholarship. Click here to view all nominated students.

Ariona Rivera is this week’s student of the week for Fort Washakie High School.

Ariona is a part of Student Council. She likes to spend time with her family and also enjoys drawing, listening to music, and cruising around.

Advertisement

Ariona was nominated by Paul Smith, English Teacher: “Ariona has grown immensely both as a student and as a person over the last several years, and it has been a joy witnessing her come into her own. Her work ethic is strong, and she has shown that she has the skills to manage her time effectively. Everyone should be proud of what Ariona has accomplished this school year!”

Ariona would like to get a job and get into college. She would like to attend Central Wyoming College and is still thinking of a major to study.

Ariona is the daughter of Reynesse Hereford.