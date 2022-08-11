Fall sports for Central Wyoming College are on the road for preseason competition

Press Release by Central Wyoming College Athletics

Three Central sports teams kick off their pre-season this weekend. Rustler Volleyball and CWC Soccer teams play pre-season scrimmages in Colorado and Utah.

The soccer teams travel to Denver for a battle with Colorado Christian on Thursday, then head to Salt Lake City on Saturday to face Westminster College. Both are pre-season affairs and will not count against season records.

Coach Steven Harrison begins his second season. He feels that this is the year his teams have to set the standard for CWC soccer programs to come. He’s been essentially recruiting for this year since his arrival in the summer of 2021. He feels the talent level is night and day from last year on both teams. Most noticeably is the number of players with 22 men and 20 women as opposed to about 14 on each team a year ago.

The Rustler Soccer teams hit the road Thursday to Colorado Christian and then Saturday at Westminster in Salt Lake. Both are D2 teams from the RMAC contest. Coach Harrison looks at the first weekend, “We just want to get everyone to play, work on our shape, how we want to play. These two games are our only warmups before the season starts. I’ve tried to up the competition a bit in the pre-season so that will help but we just want to get everyone some playing time and work on our formations.”

Both are full games of 90 minutes. The Rustlers begin their regular season next weekend and have their first home matches September 1st.