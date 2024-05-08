Recent Deaths: Spilde, Andrew, Martens, Moss Sr.

Vincent Warren Spilde was born on the family farm, to Orlando (Len) B. Spilde and Ruth Mary Welch in Willow Lake S.D., on April 14th, 1939. The Memorial Service will be held 10:30am, Friday, May 10, 2024 in the Chapel of Mount Hope, Hudson’s Funeral Home, 680 Mount Hope Drive, Lander, Wyoming 82520. Inurnment, with Military Honors, will follow in the Mount Hope Cemetery. To view full obituary, click here.

Clyde Eugene Andrew

February 13, 1949 – April 18, 2024 – To view full obituary, click here.

Harriet Jane Martens of Thermopolis, Wyoming, formerly of Addieville, IL, departed this life on Sunday, May 5, 2024 at the Help for Health Hospice Home in Riverton, Wyoming. She attended the age at 77 years, 4 months and 28 days. To view full obituary, click here.

Traditional Native American funeral services for Leonard Joseph Moss, Sr., 80, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, May 10, 2024 at Great Plains Hall. Interment will follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. A Prayer Service will be held at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, May 9, 2024 at Great Plains Hall with a wake to follow at the Moss residence, 9 Young Chief Lane, St. Stephens, Wyoming. To view full obituary, click here.