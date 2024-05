Logan Alley was sworn in as a patrol officer for the Riverton Police Department during a Riverton City Council meeting Tuesday.

Alley was raised in Riverton and has served as a local officer in the past, RPD Chief Eric Hurtado said.

“We’re very excited to have Officer Alley back,” Mayor Tim Hancock said after administering the oath of office. “He is a very hard worker. (We) look forward to having him back on the streets in Riverton.”

h/t Carol Harper

For more information, call the City of Riverton at 856-2227.