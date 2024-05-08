More

    Soroptimist presents A Chocolate Affair Saturday, May 11th

    h/t Carol Harper

    Indulge your sweet tooth for a great cause! Soroptimist International of Fremont County proudly presents “A Chocolate Affair” on Saturday, May 11th, 2024, at the Riverton Elks from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

    What: A Chocolate Affair Fundraiser
    When: Saturday, May 11th, 2024
    Where: Riverton Elks, 205 E Main St
    Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

    Step into a world of chocolate delights as Fremont County’s finest chocolate creations are displayed for your sampling. From rich truffles to decadent desserts, there’s something for every chocolate lover to savor.

    Ticket Information:

    • Individual Tickets: $25 each
    • VIP Tables for 6: $200
    Purchase tickets here!

    “A Chocolate Affair” is the annual fundraiser for SI Fremont County held each year. Funds raised are used to fortify their “Live Your Dream Awards”, a program that bestows education and training grant awards to non-traditional young women seeking higher education. For more information, visit their Facebook page at Soroptimist International of Fremont County.

    Don’t miss out on this delectable evening for a good cause! For tickets or any inquiries, feel free to call or text us at 307-330-5464 or 307-851-4174.

    Let’s make a difference together while satisfying our chocolate cravings! See you there!

