Soroptimist presents A Chocolate Affair Saturday, May 11th

Indulge your sweet tooth for a great cause! Soroptimist International of Fremont County proudly presents “A Chocolate Affair” on Saturday, May 11th, 2024, at the Riverton Elks from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

What: A Chocolate Affair Fundraiser

When: Saturday, May 11th, 2024

Where: Riverton Elks, 205 E Main St

Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM



h/t Carol Harper

Step into a world of chocolate delights as Fremont County’s finest chocolate creations are displayed for your sampling. From rich truffles to decadent desserts, there’s something for every chocolate lover to savor.

Ticket Information:

Individual Tickets: $25 each

VIP Tables for 6: $200

“A Chocolate Affair” is the annual fundraiser for SI Fremont County held each year. Funds raised are used to fortify their “Live Your Dream Awards”, a program that bestows education and training grant awards to non-traditional young women seeking higher education. For more information, visit their Facebook page at Soroptimist International of Fremont County.

Don’t miss out on this delectable evening for a good cause! For tickets or any inquiries, feel free to call or text us at 307-330-5464 or 307-851-4174.

Let’s make a difference together while satisfying our chocolate cravings! See you there!