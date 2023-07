(Fremont County, WY) – “A beautiful Sunday is in store for the Cowboy State today,” the National Weather Service in Riverton said. “Highs will range from near to above average, with sunny skies across the state. The heat intensifies by Monday, with temperatures expected to be the warmest so far this year.”

Highs across the 10 range from 78 degrees in South Pass City to 90 degrees in Shoshoni. Check out the graphic below for the highs and overnight lows near you. h/t NWSR