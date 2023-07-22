Expect a hot, dry Saturday across the 10

(Fremont County, WY) – Highs across the 10 range from 81 degrees in South Pass City to 96 degrees in Shoshoni today, July 22. A breakdown of your area and overnight lows can be found on the graphic below.

An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible in the mountains and along the northern border, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton.

The hot weather will continue with possible elevated fire weather starting tomorrow due to breezy conditions developing. County 10 will bring you the latest updates on the weather.

