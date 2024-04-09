Dr. Hamid Kakavandi returns to SageWest Medical Group

Board-certified general surgeon expands access to surgery services at the Wind River Clinic

Fremont County, Wyo. (April 9, 2024) – Dr. Hamid Kakavandi, general surgeon at SageWest Medical Group, will return on a part-time basis Monday, April 22 to provide surgical services to patients at the Wind River Clinic in Riverton.

“We are excited to welcome back Dr. Kakavandi to Fremont County and SageWest Medical Group,” said Kati Anderson, Director of Practice Management of SageWest Medical Group. “Access to surgical services is vital in our communities and Dr. Kakavandi’s experience will be important as we continually strive to meet our communities’ healthcare needs.”

Dr. Kakavandi has more than 25 years of experience with surgical services, colonoscopies, laparoscopic and open surgeries, upper endoscopies, colon, breast and skin cancer treatment, hernia repair, gall bladder disease, intra-abdominal disease including diverticulitis and appendicitis and breast conditions and abnormalities. Dr. Kakavandi is certified by the American Board of Surgery.

Dr. Kakavandi completed his general surgery residency at Brentwood/Meridia South Pointe Hospital- Cleveland Clinic in Warrensville Heights, Ohio. He earned his medical degree from the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine in Biddeford, Mass. Dr. Kakavandi is a Fellow of the American College of Osteopathic Surgeons.

To schedule an appointment call 857-3488.