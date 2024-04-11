Dr. Eric Hansen joins SageWest Health Care

Board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist joins SageWest to expand women’s health services available to Fremont County residents.

Fremont County, Wyo. (April 11, 2024) – SageWest Health Care is pleased to announce Eric Hansen, M.D., has joined its staff and will be offering women’s health services effective May 1 at the Wind River Clinic in Lander and Riverton. Dr. Hansen is one of several providers joining SageWest expanding available healthcare services throughout Fremont County and surrounding areas.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Hansen to SageWest Health Care and Fremont County,” said John Whiteside, CEO of SageWest Health Care. “Access to women’s health services is important in promoting good health, and Dr. Hansen’s experience as an OB/GYN will provide our patients the vital women’s health services our communities need.”

Dr. Hansen has more than 20 years of clinical experience providing obstetrical and gynecological care. He joins SageWest from Evanston, Wyo., where he provided care for women of all ages starting in 2000. Dr. Hansen specializes in women’s health from adolescence to menopause, care of mother and baby from pregnancy to labor and delivery, minimally invasive surgery, bladder issues such as recurrent UTIs and urinary incontinence, pelvic floor relaxation, uterine prolapse and overall health including annual screening exams.

“I have always been fascinated with rural medicine having grown up in Wyoming, and delivering babies is still the favorite part of my job,” shared Dr. Eric Hansen, obstetrician and gynecologist at SageWest Health Care. “I encourage questions and patient involvement during visits, I always listen to establish a conversation about medical questions and concerns so then I can provide my patient compassionate and skilled treatment.”

Dr. Hansen completed his residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Michigan State University: Saginaw Cooperative Hospitals, Inc. in Saginaw, Mich. He earned his medical degree from Creighton University School of Medicine in Omaha, Neb. and is an honors graduate from the University of Wyoming. Dr. Hansen is certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology. Dr. Hansen is active in the outdoors and enjoys hiking, mountain biking, camping, skiing, fishing and running.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Hansen in either the Lander or Riverton clinic, call the Wind River Clinic at 307.857.3488.