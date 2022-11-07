Don’t forget about the full, ‘blood moon’ lunar eclipse, which reaches totality early Tuesday morning

(Fremont County, WY) – The election won’t be the only thing on people’s minds in the early hours of Tuesday, November 8, as the second, full lunar eclipse of 2022 will make its way across the skies.

Last week, County 10 shared a video from National Weather Service in Riverton (NWSR) meteorologist Chris Hattings about how best to view the eclipse, and the NWSR has now also shared the following graphic on the timeframe of the eclipse. h/t NWSR

The NWSR also shared some history behind tonight’s blood moon eclipse, known in some areas as ‘The Beaver Moon.’

Advertisement

The Moon in November is most often called the “Beaver Moon”; however other Native Tribes have different names for the full Moon that occurs this month. Here is a sampling of those names. Check out the Total Lunar Eclipse tomorrow night! #wywx pic.twitter.com/biJAirobTF — NWS Riverton (@NWSRiverton) November 7, 2022