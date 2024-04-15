Chances of showers, thunderstorms for Monday

(Fremont County, WY) – County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson has shared that a low pressure center is tracking east across Wyoming today, April 15, which will result in increasing clouds.

Lipson added that as moisture wraps around a low pressure center from the southeast, we can expect a risk of scattered showers later this afternoon, which will continue into tonight.

The National Weather Service in Riverton has also shared that temperatures will be cooler today, but still slightly above normal, and that any storms will have the best chances over far western portions.

Advertisement

High temperatures will be in the 50’s and 60’s for most today, with lows tonight in the lower 40’s. h/t NWSR