(Fremont County, WY) – Today’s highs are in the low to mid-70s, and looks to be the last day of well above-normal temperatures, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton.

Elevated fire weather conditions remain in effect for the 10.

“Below normal temperatures and unsettled weather are possible for mid week but at this time uncertainty remains in regards to timing and the exact impacts,” NWSR said.

h/t NWSR