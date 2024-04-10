Mostly sunny, warm conditions for Wednesday

(Fremont County, WY) – County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson has shared that today, April 10, will be sunny and mild for most of Fremont County, with clear conditions expected tonight as well.

The National Weather Service in Riverton has also shared that a few showers will be scattered throughout the area, especially in the morning, but Thursday looks to be a nice day with dry conditions and warmer temperatures.

High temperatures will be in the 40’s and 50’s for most today, with lows tonight in the 30’s.

h/t NWSR