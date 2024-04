(Fremont County, WY) – County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson has shared that today, April 23, will be mostly sunny, with partly cloudy conditions tonight.

The National Weather Service in Riverton has also shared that other than isolated showers and storms in southwestern Wyoming, it will be mainly dry today, but chances of showers and storms then increase throughout the week.

High temperatures will be in the 50’s and 60’s today, with lows tonight in the 30’s for most.

h/t NWSR