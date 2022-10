(Fremont County, WY) – A full lunar eclipse will be occurring in the early morning of November 8th, the second one this year.

Totality will last about 90 minutes, according to National Weather Service Riverton (NWSR) meteorologist Chris Hattings, who also provided the following video with all the information you will need to view the eclipse. We will be having a full lunar eclipse next week! In this video, we have some details on how to view it, weather permitting of course. #wywx #Eclipse2022 #LunarEclipsehttps://t.co/YqlFKl8VmJ Advertisement October 31, 2022