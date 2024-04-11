Sunny, clear conditions for Friday; warming trend to continue into this weekend

(Fremont County, WY) – County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson has shared that today, April 11, will be sunny and warmer, with clear conditions expected tonight as well.

Lipson says that tomorrow should see some southwest winds with gusts up to 35 mph as the pressure gradient increases.

The National Weather Service in Riverton has also shared that high pressure gradient will bring the warmest weather so far this year, especially tomorrow into this weekend.

High temperatures will be in the 50’s and 60’s for most today, with lows tonight in the 30’s. h/t NWSR