CWC’s Spring Choral Showcase & Band Showcase presenting shows April 9th and April 19th

Central Wyoming College’s Collegiate Chorale and Handbell Choir will present their Spring Choral Showcase on Tuesday, April 9th at 7:00 pm. This event will take place at the Robert A. Peck Arts Center Theater.

Looking ahead, the Spring Band Showcase will feature Central Wyoming Band and Time’s A Wastin’ Jazz Ensemble on Friday, April 19th at 7:00pm. This event will also be held at the Robert A. Peck Arts Center Theater. Both events are Free admission and open to the public!

For more information on the upcoming performance, click here.