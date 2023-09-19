County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Lander Police Department – September 19, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Lander Police Department.

The County 10 Law Enforcement Log is now separated by reporting agency (Lander Police Department, Riverton Police Department and Fremont County Sheriff’s Office), and includes arrests, citations and other notable calls.

Questions or comments about the reports should be addressed with the appropriate agency.

Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Fremont County Attorney’s Office.

Social media comments have been disabled for all Law Enforcement Log posts.

“No Arrests Reported” indicates a media report was issued for the specific law agency, but no arrests occurred.

“No Arrest Report Available” indicates that the law agency did not issue a media report that day.

Common Arrest Report abbreviations: FCSO – Fremont County Sheriff's Office; RPD – Riverton Police Department; LPD – Lander Police Department; DUI – Driving Under the Influence; DWUI – Driving While Under the Influence; MIP – Minor in Possession; MUI – Minor Under the Influence; D(W)US – Driving (While) Under Suspension; RP – Reporting Party, REDDI – Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately; UTL – Unable To Locate

Lander Police Department Arrests:

Crispin, Denise, 46, Ethete, 3 FCSO Warrants, No Narrative Available

Balderston, Travis, 45, Riverton, LPD Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised subject was dumpster diving before law enforcement contact was made

Lander Police Department Citations and Other Notable Calls:

PI Accident: E Main Street, 3:41 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised a kid on bicycle as hit by a car; 21 year old Julia Smith from Ethete was cited for “no valid driver’s license and failure to stop when merging;” victim was okay and not transported for medical

Animal Abuse: Main Street, 4:43 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised that someone threw a cat out in the drive through; subjects kept coming by and RP believed they were intoxicated; UTL

Property Destruction: N 3rd Street, 5:19 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised someone punched a window out; 23 year old Timothy Dominick of Lander was cited for property destruction

MIP/MUI: Riverview Drive, 7:00 PM, Available Narrative: 14 year old was cited for MUI