    County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Lander Police Department – May 13, 2024

    County 10 Staff
    All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

    Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Lander Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

    LPD Arrests:

    • Cross, Rebecca, 33, Lander, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject laying on their back on the sidewalk
    • Ocon, Jose, 33, Ethete, Warrant, Available Narrative: none
    • Bigknife, Pursely, 56, Lander Shoplifting, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of theft
    • Tillman, Tashina, 34, Ethete, FCSO Warrant, Available Narrative: none

    LPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

    • Assault: Jefferson Street, 10:35 AM, Available Narrative: 14 year old Juvenile from Hudson cited for assault
    • Sexual Assault: 10:07 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised a subject informed them they were held captive and sexually assaulted From May 1-11; under investigation/no further information at this time
